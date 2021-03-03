The Page – March 2, 2021

Well gosh, trust CTV and CBC TV news to set the record straight!

So last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a telephone chat with new American President Joe Biden.

Both the national networks reported that life is going back to normal, with really good relations between old friends, Canada and the United States.

You almost wanted to curl up with a warm blanket, sip some hot chocolate, take a snooze or watch some of the special editions of Grand Tour on a streaming service. All the while knowing that life in Canada is going to be all good, all so good.

Yup, that bad Trump boogeyman is gone. Good riddance! Well, that’s the lefty central Canadian media viewpoint for you.

Strange that no mention has been made yet of the guy before Donald Trump, Barack Obama. That president went against his own government departments and cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline. Trump brought it back. And Joe Biden, on his first day in office, cancelled it again. No mention of that in TV land in Canada. It’s just all warm and fuzzy.

Despite what it means to Alberta!

Oh. Sorry. “Alberta? What place is that?” we hear them saying.



* * * * * * *



Every so often, this newspaper prints a link to an online item or resource. Sometimes those links are really obtuse. If you have ever started typing out a link in an e-mail, instead of wisely cutting and pasting like your 13-year old relative does, you know what we are talking about.

Unfortunately, it is hard sometimes to translate an online link into an in-print story. Besides the way many websites these days display links, some items drawn from databases are just plain nutzo to print out.

So, what we are going to do now is, display those complicated links on our own website.

We have two examples already this week. Our first example is the campground listing. This is where you go online to make Alberta provincial park reservations this summer.

The second link is where you can go to report a meteorite sighting, or just to look at other sightings. The reason for that particular link is related to the shooting star sighting as reported in this week’s column, “An evening thrill” in this newspaper.

These link listings will be permanent. We will just add new ones as they happen so readers will be able to check them out at southpeacenews.com, smokyriverexpress.com and lakesideleader.com.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of those websites, the three together are averaging about 16,000 views per week. Those are good numbers and we thank readers who check the sites out.

For comparison sake, there are many news websites in Alberta doing better than that. But way, way more doing worse. In fact, our information is that many news websites are struggling just to get 1,000 views per month.

If you have a story idea, or an item maybe you want to see on The Page, drop us a line at . Or call our offices at [780] 523-4484 or [780] 849-4380.



* * * * * * *



Along those lines, we are working on a story about the ATV known as a Sherp.

If you know somebody, or actually own, one of these machines and make it available for guided rentals for the service work or hunting, we would like to give you some free publicity. Use the address or numbers above.



* * * * * * *



A sharp reader pointed out to us that last week’s Page item on ETF’s was slightly inaccurate.

ETFs, or Exchange Traded Funds, are not just sometimes “baskets” of stocks intended to reflect gold prices say, or how well a particular country is doing money-wise. Sometimes they reflect a group stocks in a business, like gold or cannabis. Sometimes technology, or cars, or transistors, or a whole group of precious metals.

Big differences between ETFs and mutual funds, where so many people have money, is the ETF doesn’t go through a broker or agent like mutuals usually are. An ETF can be bought right on a stock market.

A second difference is the operating fees are usually much lower than what most mutual funds charge.



* * * * * * *



“I never mind my wife having the last word. In fact, I am delighted when she finally gets to it.” – Walter Matthau

“I was walking down the street today and I found a wallet, and I was gonna keep it, rather than return it. But I thought, well if I lost $150, how would I feel? And I realized I would want to be taught a lesson.” – Emo Philips