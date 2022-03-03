The Page – March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 It is now March 2!The time of year when husbands just might be getting out of the doghouse after not buying the wife a decent present for Valentine’s Day!“We have grown into a mouthy, mobile phone wielding, vulgar, uncivil society with no personal responsibility and the attitude of “it’s the other person’s fault, you owe me’. A society where children grow up with no boundaries or knowledge or concern for civil society and personal responsibility,” says Sheriff David Clarke.The Page agrees! But enough about the Canadian Parliament and Alberta Legislature!No sooner than Russia invaded Ukraine, it was announced Canadian food prices would rise.Gee, what a surprise! Didn’t know Canada imported that many perogies!Actually. The Page believes most perogies are made in Canada.Speaking of Russia, we must remember, as Canadians, Russia did at least one good thing for Canada. Remember 1972?It was probably the last time this country was united for a single cause!Did you know that Feb. 22 was both a palindrome and ambigram?Try it: 22022022!We note from our sister newspaper in Slave Lake, an editorial by Joe McWilliams.Feb. 9, the M.D. of Opportunity ended its Zoom meetings. Now you have to attend in person to find out what’s happening. No more sitting on your butt at home in front of the computer to see what’s going on!“Hardly anybody else ever did [attend meetings], or does, or probably ever will,” writes McWilliams. “They’ve got better things to do when all they needed was to sit down at the home computer and click on a link, few did.”He noted although it was easier to attend and/or listen to meetings, very few did.The Page logs into bi-weekly Northern Sunrise County meetings. Typically, there are around five people listening. Many times, The Page is all alone in Town of High Prairie chambers. It leaves him wondering if he forgot to shower that day!McWilliams writes Town of Slave Lake meetings can be watched on YouTube. High Prairie meetings are recorded and posted on the website.Other than Opportunity, it’s good to see the other local governments mentioned have not make a peep about scrapping their online meetings. The Page says, “Good for them!”As for Opportunity, just how many viewers did they need to make it worthwhile? A good question, wouldn’t you say?McWilliams also writes, . . .it’s more like the less exposure the better.”In other words, councillors do not want people to know what they’re doing. Sad, very sad!On social media last week, a resident posted a concern regarding the dead moose west of High Prairie.The Page has noticed its presence for weeks but there is still was Feb. 23 in all its glory. It’s a good thing it isn’t summer. Remember that song, Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road?Anyway, why hasn’t Alberta Transportation or the contractor disposed of this animal? Not exactly the prettiest thing to see when entering High Prairie.Let’s hope a little publicity on social media and this page helps get some action.As High Prairie’s “Freedom George” sits in an Ottawa jail at the time of this writing, we remember the vote in Ottawa to enact the Emergencies Act.The Page notes the NDP went to bed with the Liberals on the matter. What a surprise! They go together like peanut butter and jam, hotdogs and ketchup, liver and onions. Gosh, The Page is getting hungry!We know there is a big difference between federal and provincial politics, but it’s another hurdle Lesser Slave Lake NDP hopeful Danielle Larivee will have to overcome. She’s done it before, however.Would you want to be tied in any way to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is as popular in Alberta as a skunk at a picnic or swarm of mosquitoes at a nudist colony?Have a great week, everyone! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – February 23, 2022 The Page – February 9, 2022 The Page – February 9, 2022 The Page – February 2, 2022