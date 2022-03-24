The Page – March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Page was on the receiving end of some good-natured teasing last week.The “over the hill” Page turned 60 on St. Paddy’s Day and now knows what it is like to pick up speed going down the other side!At least The Page hates beer so there was no hangover!Does anyone really miss Don Cherry?We will make this short. Have to love that joke about the guy who went to a psychiatrist because he was scared monsters were under his bed. After spending thousands of dollars with no luck, he solved his problem at the local bar by talking to the bartender.“Just cut the legs of the bed,” said the bartender.Does anyone really miss Andrew Sheer?A thought on Ukraine.“Why is it that countries which we call strong are so powerful in creating wars but are so weak in bringing peace?” – Malala YousafziaDid anyone really miss Brian Jean?The Page reads its sister paper, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader, disagreed with the Town of High Prairie’s stance on not applying for a 100 per cent grant to install an electric vehicle charging station in town. They called council’s actions ‘short-sightedness’ in tis March 16 editorial.“Why wouldn’t you make your community more attractive to E/V owners, especially if didn’t cost you anything?” they ask.What The Page wondered during council’s debate – and it was never brought up – is potential usage during the summer months. A year or two ago, an organization approached council with the idea of installing a charging station. They were trying to identify the locations of electric vehicle charging stations and promote them for users while on holidays. The idea was E/V owners could look at a map with charging stations and plan their holidays accordingly.Council also turned down that idea, although at the time a grant covering costs was not available.Meanwhile, Big Lakes County and the Town of Falher are proceeding with grants.Seen on social media: “Due to the ridiculous gasoline prices, I will no longer be stopping at stop signs or red rights. I can’t afford to idle. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.”Reports of pussy willows all over the region. The Page is sure many of them have made their way into houses.Nice to see events being planned this summer. The Page prays COVID cases do not spike in the next few months.Good luck to all the local teams competing at provincial tournaments in the coming weeks!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – March 17, 2022 The Page – March 9, 2022 The Page – March 2, 2022 The Page – February 23, 2022