The Page – March 24, 2021

We were wondering why our butter was so hard to spread.

Butter? Hard to spread? What kind of earth-shaking news is this?

Well, according to all kinds of news reports and postings online, this is a really big deal. Personally, we just switched from our beloved margarine several months ago. Our thinking at the time was, what the heck, we’ve been eating “healthy” margarine long enough. Maybe there is such a thing as “too much” of a good thing.

After all, for every 1,000 people who win big at lotteries, we’re sure there’s at least two people who went broke and homeless after their big win.

Yup! At least two! So, out with the margarine and in with the old made from cow stuff.

Which brings us to our butter problem. It’s tough to get it out of the butter dish. It tears the heck out of a slice of bread when making a sandwich. What’s going on here?

Well, the whole thing was blamed on palm oil being fed to dairy cattle so the cows will produce more milk.

Now, the latest research says this is probably a rounding error as far as statistics are concerned. Which, of course had a bunch of internet tongues wagging. “Ah ha! They got caught so they stopped using the stuff.”

Meanwhile, in our house, the story from the boss lady was, “Your butter is easier to spread because it’s probably an old pound dug out of the freezer. You know, before they started putting that palm oil in it.”

This doesn’t explain the reports that palm oil has been used for years and years. We’re pretty sure there isn’t any butter in our own freezer older than, well, sure not that old!

Also, we noticed the butter was really hard to spread when it was -20C several weeks ago. Not bad at all last week. Maybe we can get some money from government to study this.



* * * * * * *



“Life isn’t fair? I agree. If life were fair, Elvis would still be alive and all the impersonators would be dead. If life was fair, men would get pregnant too.” – Grandma Smithers

“It’s darker in here than the inside of a cow.” – Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * *



Yes indeed, we are getting lots of sunshine these days. Sunday just past was the vernal equinox. Which means we are halfway between the shortest day of the year at Dec. 21, and the longest day, June 21.

Sunday, March 21, was also the official first day of spring.

That’s the good news. Bad news? For you glass half empty people we are only three months away from days getting shorter!

For ourselves, we’re just happy with four wonderful seasons of the year, each season having something special to enjoy.



* * * * * * *



Some People Have Too Much Time Department: A “school book adviser” in New Jersey was awarded a court settlement of just over $400,000 Canadian for complaining about changing a yearbook photo.

The person claims she was often ordered to alter yearbook photos.

In this particular case, she was told to change a blue T-shirt with white lettering reading, “Trump – Make America Great Again” to a solid blue, eliminating the slogan. She said a secretary acting on behalf of the principal ordered her to make it appear the male student wearing the T-shirt was wearing a plain blue T-shirt. Her lawsuit alleged she was told, “That has to go.”

After the incident she was suspended with pay.

The school district insurance carrier will pay the cost. Local taxpayers there will end up paying for this.



* * * * * * *



“It is not enough for liberal democracies to have disorder at home. They are always trying to export it to other, less enlightened countries.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



As of this writing, it is hard to believe the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are tied for first place in the NHL’s North Division.

Of course, Leafs fans will point out they have three games in hand and delivered a good old- fashioned whipping in Edmonton a few weeks ago.

But how long has it been since the Leafs and Oilers have ruled the roost?

Actually, never?

The Oilers have had some good runs winning five Stanley Cups but the Leafs haven’t won one since 1967. Geez, over half the world’s population has never experienced the Leafs winning the Cup.

Heck, we’ve even suffered through one Trudeau as prime minister and working on a second!

Perhpas the Cup comes home to Canada!