The Page – March 30, 2022

So, how much do you think the taxpayer- owned Swan Hills Waste Treatment Plant is worth?If one goes by just the property tax the plant brings in, maybe the value is between $25-30 million. On the other hand, shutting down the plant, dismantling it and reclaiming the site is estimated to cost $176 million.Since the plant opened in 1987 it has processed over 295,000 metric tonnes of hazardous materials. The material comes from right across Canada. Closing the plant is planned for 2025. This is reported to put more than 100 people out of work.Big Lakes County and the Town of Swan Hills are asking the Government of Alberta for a $250,000 grant to look at opportunities for other uses for the plant. We're pretty sure guided tours won't make any list.If tourists were charged $15 each, and money was collected for another 40 years or so, about 230,000 visits per year would, might pay the demolition and reclaiming. Keeping the lights and heat on, paying taxes and staff and more would double or triple that. Not a great undertaking. Suddenly, a $250,000 grant to try to turn closure into a money maker seems darn cheap.But wait a minute! Why does this plant have to be "remediated?" There are factories and plants all over North America, if not the world, that are just abandoned.Maybe there is some good steel and other things in the plant that can be salvaged. The rest? Let it rust or let Mother Nature turn it back into trees and grass. It isn't like the plant site is a prime attraction for people wanting to enjoy a great view, is it?*****Politicians across the Peace Country have hired, and paid, no end of consultants to get "high speed Internet," to their town or county.While there are lots of options, the few consultants we have talked with over the years all want to go fibre optics. Which of course, does nothing for people outside where the fibre lines are laid. Meaning outside larger towns.A conversation The Page had last week touched on exactly what is "high speed" Apparently, high speed means to many people 50 Megabits per second down [Mbps] and 10 Mpbs upload. As it happens, our local LTE [Long Term Evolution] cell phone services in existence now deliver 25 down. Remember, too, you can tether your phone to your computer and get the LTE speeds.Bad news is, it varies widely how fast uploads are. 0.3 Mbps to maybe, on a really great day, three or four up. That is often horrible. Video conferencing, Skype or Zoom from ye olde farmstead is just plain crap.But there might be hope. Peace River is supposed to have, or soon to have, Rogers 5G over the air. Coming later this summer, High Prairie may also get 5G wireless. There are likely lots of sites around the Peace we haven't heard about yet.But for sure, start putting away money to pay the fees. Probably in the range of $110 per month. Or more!*****Trade Shows, rodeos, and gun shows are back!After two years of lockdowns over COVID the shows, fairs, stampedes and exhibitions are [fingers crossed] back in business.Two weekends ago, the Edmonton Boat and Sportsman Show had good crowds. The weekend just over was the Edmonton Home and Garden Show. The Peace River Trade Show is April 8-9. Coming up May 14-15 is the High Prairie Gun Show. And more events are on the way. Assuming of course, COVID doesn't sneak in and try to ruin the day.We have a few more details, and photos, on the happenings at the Edmonton Sportsman Show online at southpeacenews.com and the same report at smokyriverexpress.com. Later on this week we will have photos from the Home and Garden Show.