The Page – March 31, 2021

Many people leave things until the last minute.

Ourselves, we don’t keep the wine cooler stocked. Not even close. When the friends say they are coming to visit, we make a mad dash to the goodie store just before they show up.

Usually, our truck is running on gasoline fumes. We like to see how far we can get when the needle is on empty. We never listen to experts who say we are just asking for water in the gas because we don’t have a full tank.

And sad to say, we probably won’t really try to lose weight until we are in the hospital and the doc says, “You know, this is what happens to chubbies like yourself.” Live dangerously!

Which brings us to those folks who have to leave their ice huts out on the lake until the very last day of the season. Which happens to be this week, March 31, on Wednesday.

Lake Simcoe is the ice fishing hot spot in Ontario. The city of Barrie, population 141,000, is right on the edge of the lake. Toronto is only 60 km away. Simcoe even has a bay called Shanty Bay.

We don’t know if there is a deadline in Ontario for removing ice huts like in Alberta, but officials suggest staying off the ice after March 15.

According to news reports, several people are ignoring the suggestion. The photo, from York Regional Police, shows the result of one such.

This kind of thing can happen to anybody. Wrong place at the right time.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

What do you do when you have too much time on your hands?

Write a song. Learn to play fiddle, guitar or keyboard. Renovate the house, that’s a biggie. Or, like this fellow, invent a new shape for pasta.

To be fair, this took him three years of experimenting. Then he had to find a company that would actually make the dies and then somebody to crank it all out.

We have no idea when, if ever, you will be able to buy this new shape in local stores. Or even the Italian Market specialty stores in Edmonton. But it’s out there now.

Why buy this? According to some experts, one is supposed to not load very much sauce on their linguine, spaghetti, penne, macaroni or what have you. Says one person, “Let the pasta speak for itself. Don’t bury it in sauce.”

In our own humble opinion, sauce is actually the key to great spaghetti. Top it with sprinkles of parmesan cheese. Excellent!

Sure, good pasta is a big help. In fact, we like brown pasta. But a good meat sauce? Pass us the thirds please.

Anyway, this new pasta shape is designed, says the inventor, to capture more sauce. In his words, it has “sauceability, toothsinkability, and forkability.”

Mama mia, is this for real? Yes indeed. It’s called cascatelli.