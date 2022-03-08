The Page – March 9, 2022 March 8, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The weekend after this coming weekend, March 17-20, marks the return of the Edmonton Boat and Sportsman Show. The following weekend is the Edmonton Home and Garden Show.This is the first show since the 2020 show was cancelled following the provincial lockdown over COVID. This was after being open only about five hours on its opening day, Thursday.We asked show spokesperson Marla Kimball how the show was shaping up for this year. She tells us five halls are booked at the Expo Centre at Northlands. That means 300,000 square feet of exhibit space.“We’re really excited to be back. There is a reluctance from exhibitors and visitors because of what happened in 2020 and of course, the past two years of COVID. But now the show is back. People are inquiring if there will be mask mandates or vaccination checks. So far there are none. We’re following all provincial guidelines so come out and enjoy yourselves.“We’re back after 75 years of business. This is the biggest sports show in Western Canada. Fantastic door prizes, lots of seminars, and it’s only going to get bigger.”Full details online at edmontonboatandsportshow.ca.We like to say spring is really here when the Edmonton Boat Show rolls around.A few years ago, the show usually started on or around March 4, or about the first Thursday of the month. Then the show moved opening day to the second Thursday of March. Then came COVID!The 2020 show was closed just a few hours after it started. Last year’s show, like so many events everywhere, was completely cancelled. But for 2022, the show is back. So far, at least. Only this year, it opens on the third Thursday, March 17.Paying attention to weather is one of Canadians’ everywhere favourite hobbies. So it happens, it was a mixed bag of sunshine and overcast skies on Groundhog Day.And it also happens, coming up just before the Boat Show is six weeks after Groundhog Day.Your correspondent has been at the Boat Show and some years, it was T-shirt weather outside. Other years, parkas and snowshoes. With the show happening this year in mid-March, we can confidently say, it will be closer to T-shirts than parkas. Yup. We’re confident!On that same topic, Marla Kimball of the Boat Show tells us the show dates are set according to the availability of the venue. In other words, even though they like the mid-March date and would also like to keep it, there is no guarantee they will have it.“It kind of goes back and forth from early in March to mid-March,” she says. “We like mid-March but we don’t have the final say.”Speaking of spring, weather forecasters are predicting topsy-turvy weather for March. Some days sunshine. Some days snow. Some days rain. Some days socked in. Like Mother Nature can’t make up her mind.Gosh, that’s just like Groundhog Day. Clouds. Sun. Mixed bag. Like old timers say, “If you don’t like the weather, stick around. In another hour it will be completely different.”One thing we don’t mind at all is going for walks, sitting around an outdoor fire, or just sitting on the deck when the sun is shining.And not having one mosquito come sneaking by for a nibble. Or a fly or wasp coming by for a sniff of our beverage. Not missing that at all!Something that never gets explained about all these protests everywhere is, why the heck are so many people waving Nazi flags or have swastika signs?Seems to us, the idea is mostly to say it is government who are being the Nazis, and the protesters are trying to point the finger at them, telling people how government is acting like Nazis.Of course, there are some groups that actually want to bring dictatorships back, but we think nobody in their right mind wants to claim they are Nazi. We just never see any media asking a flag waver what they are all about. Or they simply say, “They are waving Nazi flags.” How come?“Would I like a free ticket on a million dollar lottery? Does a one-legged duck swim in circles?” – Grandpa JonesyHave a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – March 2, 2022 The Page – February 23, 2022 The Page – February 9, 2022 The Page – February 9, 2022