The Page – May 12, 2021

Gosh! We woke up this morning wondering, “When the heck is Mother’s Day?”

But of course, we never saw any flyers bragging about their Mom Day sales. One favourite store had a little squib on the front and back page. The front had sale items – a hanging basket and a folding chair. We didn’t see any other flyers.

Meanwhile, our favourite newspaper, the good ol’ South Peace News, had zero items or specials advertised for Mother’s Day. Not even a takeout dinner.

Poor mom! Stuck whipping up a big meal for the family. They of course, will honour her by scarfing it all down.

And leaving her to clean up and do the dishes!

Oh, what is this world coming too?



* * * * * * * * *



We are still laughing at the American politician who tried to hide his video meeting call.

For those unaware, you can have your computer dub in a background for you. Niagara Falls. Outer space. Washington. Or a typical household room. This fellow did the room thing, all while driving his car!

Video reports show him safely looking left. And looking right. And left. All while wearing a seatbelt! And pretending to be in his kitchen.

People letting Mother’s Day slide and politicians trying to con their fellows. Indeed, what is this world coming to?



* * * * * * * * *



We were going to publish this great cartoon about all those video conference meetings. But then, things started loosening up.

But hey, with the new lockdowns in Alberta, maybe it’s a good time. We have this one saved for posterity, because it reminded us of Big Lakes County meetings. We’re pretty sure just about anybody in any such Zoom, Skype or Teams meeting can find themselves, and some of their coworker folks.

On this topic of video meetings, we have to say Big Lakes County Councillor Ken Killeen of Kinuso has this stuff figured out. His choice of room for the calls is a decked out studio that looks suspiciously like a gorgeous living room.

And he goes out of his way to make sure everybody can appreciate his digs.

Meanwhile, too many of the rest of us have a view of the bathroom. Or a bare wall or a sheet hung in the basement.

Sorry losers, Ken gets the Gold Medal Page Award here.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!