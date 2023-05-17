The Page – May 17, 2023

The Page joins many others who thank everyone for their dedication and work during the ongoing wildfire crisis. There are too many people to mention so if you are one of them, please take a bow.

Have you ever heard Londoners talk about a real pea-souper?”

Well, that is exactly what High Prairie endured May 8.

The term “pea-souper” refers to a thick fog. Last week, High Prairians woke up to a combination of fog and smoke from wildfires. It is as close as High Prairie will ever come to having actual smog.

Year ago in jolly old London, England, the term came to common use with the frequent combination of fog and smoke from coal burned in homes for heating.

Now we know how Londoners felt!

You know what? Don’t like it!

Yes, there is a provincial election, in case you forgot!

With all the wildfires, it is the last thing on many people’s minds and The Page understands that. But the election must go on!

Normally, an election forum would be held in many towns. Peace River has already had one. No word from Falher. High Prairie? Unlikely, as the chamber of commerce is inactive.

But there is one for Lesser Slave Lake May 17 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Slave Lake at 806 Ave. NW. So, if you want to heard the candidates, you are more than welcome to attend.

It was interesting that the matter of election forums came up at McLennan town council May 8. The Page heard that while municipal governments should stay away from hosting election forums, it does not mean they cannot.

It is good advice. Such matters are better left to chamber of commerce or board of trade groups, however. If municipal governments host them, they can be criticized as being partisan on everything from the date chosen to the moderator favouring a candidate. It is best to just stay away from such nonsense!

May 4 came and went.

The Page did not notice any difference. No asteroid fell on us. A giant sinkhole did not swallow up our truck or house. We also did not win the lottery. A certain politician we do not like did not resign.

As Master Yoda would say, “That is the problem. You don’t believe.”

OK! Next year!

Hooray! It is tax time!

The time of year when tax bills arrive at houses! The Page can tell because it is also the time of year when profanity rises in homes! The Page’s father used to swear like a sailor at tax time!

Seriously, most local governments have done a pretty good job of holding the line or implementing small increases. As one councillor said years ago, “Hey, I didn’t get elected just so I could raise taxes!”

“There is freedom in getting completely screwed up. Because you know things can’t get any worse.” – from the movie The Freshman.

“If you are afraid of being lonely, don’t try to be right all the time.” – Jules Renard

No wonder The Page has no friends!

A little late seeing it is spring coming on summer: what do you call a snowman with a suntan?

A puddle!

A teenage girl brings her new boyfriend home to meet her parents, who are old-fashioned. They are distraught after seeing his haircut, piercing and tattoos.

“Dear,” says the mother to her daughter. “He doesn’t seem to be a very nice boy.”

“Oh mother,” she replies. “If he was, would he be doing 500 hours community service!”

The Page used to play spin the bottle when he was a kid. Under the rules of the day, the girl had to kiss the boy or give him a nickel.

The Page bought his first car when he was 15!

The Page’s friend told him at breakfast the other day the secret to a long and happy marriage.

“First,” he says, “Let her think she is having her way!”

“And the second?” The Page asks.

“Let her have it!”

Oh, well!

Another year without a Stanley Cup for Canada.

We had high hopes but it was not meant to be.

Have a great week!