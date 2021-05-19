The Page – May 19, 2021

Northern Alberta has lost another government sitting MLA May 14.

Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen was given the boot from Premier Jason Kenney’s caucus May 14 after asking for the premier’s resignation.

Truth be told, this has been simmering for months. What Kenny should realize very quickly is Loewen and the other ousted MLA from Cypress – Medicine Hat, Drew Barnes, are not alone. It is no secret many MLAs are dissatisfied with Kenney. Only a few have the courage to stand up to him.

Fact is, Kenney and his caucus can’t kick everyone out of caucus who disagrees with him. He can try but it won’t work.

Here’s an idea: do what Loewen says and listen to their MLAs, who represent the people.

Otherwise, Kenney is on a fast track to being a one-trick pony.

The NDP must be rubbing their hands with delight.



* * * * * * * * *



News from Ottawa May 11 tells us a man was charged with fraud after impersonating an elected official.

RCMP says the man represented the elected official, then tried to scam money in April 2020. The scam is called a Business Email Compromise but no money changed hands thanks to public service staff.

Yes sirree, our civil servants in Ottawa are on the job!

Really, impersonating a politician! Wouldn’t castrator, witch doctor or pig farmer be a more honourable profession? Sheesh!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page is reminded of the incident a few years one fall when a murder occurred in the NWT. It didn’t take long for The Page to have some fun.

“Did you hear the big news?” he told the Men of Knowledge at A&W. “Police think the man could be holding out in the High Prairie area.”

“Really!” said a few of the MOK members, totally taking the bait.

“Yeah, rumour has it he was changing his name to a politician, and everyone knows you can’t find one of those guys after an election!”



* * * * * * * * *



Want to be a Good Samaritan? You might think again after this story.

In Airdrie May 10, an altercation broke out at Luxstone Plaza, Police say a male suspect was seen spraying another male with bear spray and then shot a flare gun in his direction. Both the victim and the suspect fled on foot when a bystander intervened.

It is obvious these two were having a spat. What is sad is the innocent bystander was also sprayed but blocked the spray with his hand.

Police are looking for the suspects.

Unfortunately, other well-minded citizens might think twice about intervening. You never know what might happen.



* * * * * * * * *



A report from the nation to the south of the Great White North has a solution to all those people like the Page who consume sugary drinks like slushes and soda.

Tax them!

The Pan American Health Organization [PAHO] reported May 10 that extra taxes “could” greatly reduce consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks. The concern is all these sweet drinks are leading to obesity and diabetes.

PAHO says a mere 25 per cent tax increase in drinks would lead to a 34 per cent reduction in consumption of said drinks.

So, let’s see. That $2.50 drink will be taxed to increase the price to about $3.15. The beverage giants, seeing sales and revenues drop, likely increase the price to $3.50 or $3.75. More people stop drinking sodas. PAHO is giggling with delight.

Wow! The Page thinks Coca-Cola and Pepsi will have something to say about this.

The Page understands why governments tax booze and tobacco but adding sugar drinks to the list seems quite excessive.

* * * * * * *



Further to the above, The Page remembers making home-made popsicles by the dozens as a kid. We just made Kool-Aid and froze them. Wonder if PAHO will find a way to tax that!

* * * * * * * *



Kids are so expensive today only the poor can afford them.



* * * * * * * * *



The fat man was bragging in a bar one night that he had a gold medal for swimming, a silver trophy for running and a bronze medal for weight lifting.

The other men were impressed until the bartender spoke.

“He owns a pawn shop.”



* * * * * * * * *



Never marry a pretty girl. If she leaves, then you won’t care.



* * * * * * * * *



Did you hear about the town that had no bank?

It was so dull, as soon as anyone saved up enough money they left.



* * * * * * * * *



Slowest thing on earth? An old maid walking through a nudist camp.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!