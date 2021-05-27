The Page – May 26, 2021

It must be good to be Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen.

After his punting from the UCP caucus after asking King Jason Kenney to resign as premier, Loewen posted on his Facebook page the outpouring of support from constituents.

Apparently, the ousted MLA has received delicious fresh-baked bread, homemade jam, and macaroons as a show of support.

Nothing like some homemade chow to make you feel better!

Loewen has also received encouraging emails, texts, and personal messages.

Meanwhile, Loewen says he regrets nothing.

“I have to speak the truth. I spoke the truth. I have to let the chips fall where they may,” says Loewen.

The Page also takes the time to thank the many people over the years who have dropped off treats at the office.



As of one week ago, The Page’s spies say that one person has “expressed interest” in running for the United Conservative Party nomination. Apparently, that person is from the west end of the constituency. No names released.

Who could it be? Long-time Conservative Barry Sharkawi says it is not him. Darryl Boisson? He’s apparently fled to the new Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.

Given Kenney’s popularity right now, being a UCP member is as popular as a skunk at a picnic or a mosquito at a nudist colony.

Who could it be? Stay tuned?



Did you catch that quote from Town of McLennan Councillor Dwayne Stout at their meeting May 10 on Page 3?

Council was discussing whether or not to talk to the NDP regarding health issues.

“The only thing that can be worse that a UCP government is an NDP government,” Stout said.

Safe to say there is nothing orange in Stout’s closet.



Last weekend the first big camping weekend of the year. People were flocking to local lakes and parks to enjoy the great outdoors.

My, it’s amazing how much people spend on their fifth-wheels and campers!

The Page limits his camping to backyard fire pits where he roasts hotdogs and smokies and can drink to his heart’s content.

About the only fishing The Page does is limited to nabbing Captain Highliner at the supermarket.



Speaking of camping, a mosquito was buzzing around the campfire one night bothering a very frugal man. He continued to swat at it to no avail.

“Leave it alone!” shouted his friend.

“Why?” asked the frugal man. “It’s going to bite me and it’s going to itch and drive me crazy.”

“But I have so much respect for that skitter,” replied his friend. “It’s probably the only thing on this planet that got something out of you for free!”



Careful what you wish for!

The Page knows a couple who are really into the green agenda. Seems the wife was nagging the hubby to buy a new energy efficient clothes dryer.

Later that day, he announced to his wife that the dryer was installed and only cost $20.

He bought a piece of rope and a dozen clothespins!



The Page likes to watch the nature shows on TV. When he saw a news release last week about a British Columbia trading company fined $60,000 for illegally importing 434 kg of shark fins he was interested.

Sharks are one of the most targeted predators on the planet, yet they are the most vital predator in the oceans related to habitat health. Simply put, we need sharks!

On May 18, Ku Yick Trading Co. Ltd. was fined $60,000 after pleading guilty in the Provincial Court of British Columbia to unlawfully importing a specific shark species. Dried silky and blue shark fins were imported from Hong Kong.

Shark fins are big business in the Orient. Sadly, this paltry $60,000 will do little to put a dent in the trade business.

In the Lesser Slave Lake region, we have our own species of shark, but one not to vital to the habitat. They’re called poachers!



Did you hear about the woman who talked so much her husband wouldn’t let her outside?

He was afraid her tongue would get sunburn!



Want to know how to get your child to call you?

Write him or her a letter and say you have enclosed a cheque, but don’t put the cheque in the envelope.



Did you hear about the one-legged man who got a job at iHOP?



Have a great week!