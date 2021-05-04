The Page – May 5, 2021

As a parent, have you ever complained about having to buy a pair of shoes for your loved one?

Well, consider this! The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways years ago sold April 26 for $1.8 million!

The Page figures that’s $180,000 to keep each toe warm. Sheesh! Must be nice to have that much cash around the house!

The sale set a new world record price for a pair of sneakers.

West is an American rapper.

Wonder how much Connor McDavid’s skates would sell for?



* * * * * * * * *



Thought you were having a bad day?

Near Daytona Beach last week, a 71-year-old woman was riding with her daughter on Florida’s Interstate 95 when she suffered a gashed forehead after a turtle smashed through the windshield of her car. Apparently, the scene was pretty bloody.

Authorities say the critter was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

It’s another good reason to live in the Great White North. No turtles falling on the sky on us, yes siree!

Oh, by the way, the turtle just had a few scratches on its shell and was soon released.

Isn’t Mother Nature wonderful! Now we know why turtles have shells!



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of falling bombshells, The Page shares a story about his uncle, who was a truck driver.

Good old uncle was hauling cattle to Edmonton from Fairview one day when he stopped to check them. For his efforts, he was showered with a whole lot of you-know-what from the truck. Yes, there are holes in those liners.

Good old uncle never told us if was wearing a hat. He was not known to wear one very often.

But a report soon surfaced he looked pretty rough the next day. Really?

And his wife bought him a 10-gallon hat for his birthday!



* * * * * * * * *



The High Prairie Red Wings have won like a bazillion games in a row. Good for them! Keep it rolling, guys!

But no one can go watch, Ah, these COVID times!

The Wings have now won 14 straight games. An Edmonton Oiler fan says that’s almost as many as the Calgary Flames have won all season.

Actually, not true. The Flames have won 21 but we get the jab!



* * * * * * * * *



You have to give Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long credit. He is not letting go of Big Lakes County’s decision to not forward a grant just under $1 million last year.

The money was supposed to pay for water plant upgrades. It has left town council in a bit of a financial pickle.

Long is correct when he asks who will pay. He is further correct when he says if costs increase they are passed onto consumers. No darn way High Prairie taxpayers should foot the entire bill for this.

But it’s not so easy to pick a figure out of mid-air. The cost has to be broken down to all users to share the burden, over 20 years. Upgrades are expected to last 20 years. It can be calculated but it is not easy.

Stay tuned!

Of course, if town council gets the grant they applied for all will be forgotten.

We hope so!



* * * * * * * * *



“What can I say? I swear like a sailor and use please and thank you like a saint. I’m complicated!” – Unknown



* * * * * * * * *



A man was a father to four young men. But from time to time, they got into a bit of trouble, as all young lads do.

“You still must be very proud of them,” the man’s friend said. “If you had to do it all over again, would you have four sons?”

“Absolutely!” said the father. “Just not these four!”



* * * * * * * * *



Grade 12 graduations will soon be upon us. Then after summer it’s off to college or university for many.

The Page remembers going to college at Lethbridge. He was warned to be wary of females looking for their MRS degree.

Meanwhile, the females were just plain wary.



* * * * * * * * *



The Page sends best wishes to Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy a speedy recovery.



* * * * * * * * *



The Page also sends best wishes to all the COVID patients locally and in Alberta.

Hey, if Dr. Deena Hinshaw can use public time to send a personal freebie message, so can The Page.

One difference: the Page pays for his.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!