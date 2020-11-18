The Page – November 18, 2020

This week is Metis Week!

The Metis Nation of Alberta has declared the week from Nov. 15-21 as Metis Week. If there are local events happening we haven’t been told of them.

But there are some things the MNA is doing online to celebrate the Week. You can check it out at their website at albertametis.com/about/news/events/metis-week. The site has a list of different things you can be involved in.



* * * * * * *



Subdued Remembrance Day ceremonies were held across the Peace Country Nov. 11.

If you have video or photos of happenings in your region and would like to share them, contact this newspaper at [780] 523-4484 and ask for Cori.

Or, you can e-mail what you have to [email protected]

Or, if you have them on any other media or website, send us a link at the same e-mail address.

Also, the High Prairie ceremony at the High Prairie Legion hall was live-streamed Nov. 11. If you want to see the video, check the southpeacenews.com website. There are also video comments from community leaders there.



* * * * * * *



How do you figure out if you are efficient and good at saving money?

In government, what you do is spend some more money!

Which is what Big Lakes County is doing. $65,000 to be exact. The idea is see if the five fire halls across the county are worth what is spent on them.

Plus, something called “legislative compliance” will be looked at. Does “compliance” mean there are laws about what kind of fire hall or fire service is allowed? That’s interesting!

Maybe the next time your barn or house is on fire, there will be a “fire cop” there checking to make sure all the people throwing water on the blaze have their licenses and they are not expired.

Maybe the fire trucks and gear have to all be inspected and certified. Sounds correct. We can’t have a fire crew showing up at a grass fire with unlicensed fire hoses and uninspected water. There’s just no telling what kind of danger might be unleashed if non-certified water found its way into a field and contaminated a crop.

Oh, the liability! Horrors!

Gosh, this is the kind of thinking that makes bureaucrats everywhere very, very happy.

OK, enough of the wisecracks. We’re sure there is all a very good reason for this. The fire halls are in Joussard, Grouard, Kinuso, Enilda and Faust. The idea is already floated some of the halls might be closed to save money.

Plus, one County person has said the review could “save us millions of dollars in the future.”

But does that consider the intangible value of having a local fire department?



* * * * * * *



Speaking of savings, isn’t this what the provincial government wants to do with hospitals? They already don’t like hospitals closer together than 50 km. Next thing you know, some bean counter will be arguing for 80 km. Then 120 km. Then 200 km. Until the only places are Edmonton and Calgary!

And speaking of that 50-km idea, does that mean St. Albert, Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park should all close?

And only one hospital should stay open in Edmonton?



* * * * * * *



“Relax, relax! People are not going to hate you for failing. They will only hate you for succeeding.”

“Writers, composers, entertainers and such know an awful truth – that it is easier to please a million people you don’t know than to please one person you do know.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Soggy weather stunted the corn. Then there was the COVID-19. All in all, the EC Bar Ranch just outside of High Prairie, owned by Lyndon and Denise Drefs, didn’t have their popular corn maze this year.

The Drefs maze usually covers about seven hectares [18 acres or so]. That’s a tad smaller than the 24-hectare maze built in 2014 in Dixon, California. The Dixon maze currently holds the Guinness World Record.

The Drefs maze is a biggie anyway. It usually takes up to 45 minutes for an adventurer to make it all the way through.

Oh, well! In about 10 months, if all goes well, a new maze will be up and running.



* * * * * * *



This peak season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, Purolator expects to process 46 million packages, roughly a 20 per cent increase over 2019.

Purolator expects to process 1.3 million pieces on Black Friday, more than a 25 per cent increase over 2019. These numbers are for Canada only.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator’s overall delivery stops are up 40 per cent. Wow!