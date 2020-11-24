The Page – November 25, 2020

Somebody finally said it: “Don’t go to the big store saying you are picking up a head of lettuce, and get a colour TV at the same time.”

That’s coming from the premier of Manitoba.

Says another spokesperson there, “We are seeing parking lots at big box stores packed.”

It’s about time somebody remembered all the little shops and businesses and dine-in restaurants and more that are told in Canada to lock down and close their doors.

But the bigger places are “essential services.”

Manitoba now bans sales of non-essential items. Many places in Canada, like in Alberta, stores are open. Blocking aisles might come.

But how about closing borders to Amazon and other out-of-country sellers at the same time? Remember, we are all in this together! Right?



* * * * * * *



There’s much noise coming out of our American neighbours how bad the education system is in that country.

How bad? Well, according to one report, there are large numbers of students in Grade 7 and Grade 8 in some cities who can’t do basic arithmetic. You know, like adding up three items to see why the bill is so big.

Now, we don’t expect youngsters in these schools to graduate in a few years and end up as doctors or engineers building bridges. Or do we?

Anyway, many of the education system accusations have more to do with the idea schools are turning out graduates with what some people say are misguided political views.

Misguided? What does that mean? We’re not sure but we think it has something to do with tearing down statues, protesting in the streets, and bombing the snot out of any country they don’t like.

Although, if you can’t add or multiply, probably they won’t let you fly an airplane someplace. You will have to walk there. So we better watch ourselves here in Canada. We are indeed in walking distance.

We bring all this up because our lovely province of Alberta is right now reviewing the school curricula.

If you are one of those people who see bad things under every rock, like we are, you will love getting upset about all this. Or maybe not so much getting upset about a review, but upset what new teachings may look and sound like when this is all finished.

Do any members of the general public get to comment on this? Are sneaky messages for or against certain skin colours going to pop up? Pros or cons about sexual orientation? What kind of meals should be cooked? Good or bad words about private enterprise? Foreign countries? Free trade? Immigration? Farming and ranching? Living in big cities?

Yup. Tearing down statues and everything else gets started in homes and schools.



* * * * * * *



Which reminds us of the story, “There are three kinds of people in the world. Those who can count. And those who can’t.”



* * * * * * *



The dreaded “second wave” of the COVID-19 isn’t talked about much in our regions. But some people say there seem to be more people wearing masks. You may have your own thoughts on that.

Showing up on more and more news shows are reports that toilet paper hoarding is making a comeback. Sheesh! We don’t think that’s really true.

But what is true is we know a few people who finally ran out of their stashes from March. They are now restocking. We think that’s what it is anyway.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of news reports, there is much reporting being done on scraggly Christmas trees being propped up in various cities.

Since a photo is worth a thousand words, we have to agree, New York and Cincinnati really do have some “what the heck is that?” trees.

This reminds us of a Christmas one year where a relative had a really nice tree hauled in from the farm. But it was too tall. Easily fixed though, with a saw and some armstrong work.

The end result was a tad strange. Why do you shorten a Christmas tree by cutting off the top instead of part of the bottom?

Oh, well! Once the decorations were on, it looked just fine.



* * * * * * *



West Fraser, which has a big mill in High Prairie, is buying up Norbord. Norbord is one of Canada’s, and the world’s, biggest producers of oriented strandboard – OSB.

The $4 billion all share deal buyout will make West Fraser indeed the world’s biggest producer of OSB.

Following the announcement last week, shares in Norbord went up about $3.50. West Fraser went down by about the same amount. This up and down movement is sort of normal in takeovers. Norbord’s Corporate office is in Montreal. West Fraser Corporate is in Vancouver. The base of Canadian operations is in the town West Fraser started at in 1955 – Quesnel, B.C.