The Page – November 3, 2021

One of the topics on social media in High Prairie last week was the fencing off of the small hill [berm] just east of the High Prairie School Division Learning Centre. It has become a favourite spot for children to go sledding in winter.

HPSD says it is protecting its interests regarding liability. Lots of parents are ready to sue if an injury occurs, you know.

HPSD says it is always for the kids. What’s next, HPSD? Close the playgrounds? Bet more injuries occur on HPSD playgrounds than the sledding hill.

Besides, doesn’t the public also use HPSD school playgrounds during off hours? Taking HPSD’s logic into account, does this mean playgrounds will soon be closed to the public? Liability, you know.

One of the happiest men in the region has to be Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger, who has long opposed the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre.

The plant is scheduled to close in 2025, which can’t be soon enough for Badger.

Meanwhile, at a recent Big Lakes County meeting, Reeve Robert Nygaard says the plant is operating only “once a month”.

The Page brings this up because many years ago, Badger had a colourful quote calling the operation of the plant “environmental racism”.

On the issue of colourful quotes, we have another. First, some background. The Alberta government is mandating that nurses be vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated will not be permitted to work.

In the Peace region, the fear is any more loss of workers will hurt an already stressed system at a time it is in crucial need of every able-bodied hand. Can’t argue that!

The Northern Alberta Elected Leaders met in September and discussed the matter. Comprised of mayors and reeves, this body ruffled its feathers and did not make a decision whether to support or oppose the vaccination. “Leave it up to each municipality,” they said.

Recently, the Town of McLennan and Town of High Prairie discussed the matter at their meetings Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. Both refused to wade into the cesspool of controversy.

“We should not interfere with another organization’s employees,” said High Prairie Councillor James Waikle.

Fair enough!

But a great quote came from McLennan’s meeting. Councillor Luc Dubrule had a term regarding workers being told to get vaccinated or stay home.

“Medical apartheid.”

It is not cold and flu season yet but The Page came across a recipe for cough syrup.

One teaspoon each of whisky, lemon juice and honey. Take one teaspoon each hour as required.

The Page likes the recipe minus the lemon juice and honey and increases the dosage.

The Page was sent this cooking tip.

For anyone who may not know, the best way to make hard-boiled eggs is in the oven. Place the eggs in a muffin tray so they do not move around, turn the oven to 325 degrees, pop in for about 25-30 minutes, and remove. Not only are they tastier, but they also are much easier to peel.

Question for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: How many countries in the world collect taxes from their people so they can give the money to Canada?

The Page is a Montreal Canadiens fan. Sob!

At the time of this writing, it is so bad Habs’ fans do not celebrate a win. We celebrate scoring a goal!

Last municipal election thoughts:

Do you realize not a single incumbent councillor in Northern Sunrise County lost his/her seat? Only one councillor in the M.D. of Smoky River lost his seat and that was by a draw of the hat after a tie vote? In Big Lakes County, four incumbent councillors lost their seat!

Hmmm!

And, The Page believes it’s the first time in the Town of High Prairie’s history that a majority of council is comprised of females.

Can’t ever say High Prairie is full of male chauvinist pigs!

What do you call someone who refuses to pass gas in public?

A private tutor!

How many tentacles does it take to make an octopus laugh?

Ten tickles!

Remember, toilet paper rolls downhill to get to the bottom!