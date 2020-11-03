The Page – November 4, 2020

“You can’t really stop a virus. All you can do is slow it down.”

That’s pretty well a summary of a fellow on BNN Bloomberg TV last week, talking about a Wall Street Journal newspaper interview with a doctor. So, vaccine or no vaccine. Social distancing or not. Masks or not. We are all going to get the Wuhan COVID-19 virus.

Lockdowns and closing stores and banning public meetings do not prevent people from getting sick. All these things do is really hurt people who work in restaurants and hotels and stores and so many more.

We agree. But there is that whole idea of “flatten the curve.”

That is the idea of slowing down the infection rate. And the idea behind that is slowing down the number of people ending up in hospitals. If hospitals are jammed to the rafters with COVID sick people, well, it’s hard to look after everybody.



* * * * * * *



Good news about the virus is, 99.9 per cent of people recover. More good news, lots of people are being infected and don’t even know. Bad news of course is, senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions are most likely to be hit hardest by the virus.

Which basically means, if you are in either of those groups, think twice about heading to a meeting or going shopping.



* * * * * * *



Big virus news out of the United States is that virus infections have hit 100,000 per day. News reports say that is a big number, but let’s look at that.

100,000 per day means 36.5 million per year. Which roughly means, for the entire population of the States to be infected will take almost nine years!

Put that another way, there is a one in nine chance an American will be infected in the next year. Which means it will be 50-50 for you to be infected in the next four or five years. Sheesh!

In Canada, the infection rate is even lower. And here in northern Alberta, still lower yet.

All in all, stay calm. Stay careful. Wear a mask if going to be in a group or among people. And keep in mind, unlike casinos, scratchies and lotto tickets, the numbers here are with you.

And keep in mind, vaccines are on the way!

Again, vaccines are not 100 per cent effective, but the numbers will be with you by a long shot.



* * * * * * *



Now some rain on the parade. As numbers of infected people go up, the numbers of people likely to be infected also go up. And it keeps going around and around like that.

Look at it like this: If two people are infected, the total number of people they can infect is quite limited. But what if two million are infected? The total number is way bigger.

So, as the infected number grows, so too does the number probably going to be infected also grows. It doesn’t stay static. Still, as said above, the numbers are with you. Hang in there, friends!



* * * * * * *



“Asking a sitting politician to vote for term limits is a bit like asking a chicken to vote for Colonel Sanders.” – from Bob Inglis



* * * * * * *



As reported in last week’s paper, Peace River School Division student count is down almost 10 per cent from what was expected this year.

Ten per cent? Holy loosey leaf binder Batman!

The numbers are, 3,016 were expected. The actual number according to all the students going to classes and also studying at home, is 2,735. Add to that 106 students who used to attend classes, but have now switched to complete home schooling. So total number of students is 2,735 plus 106 equals 2,841. Or a drop of 175 students who have disappeared. Or at least, are somehow not in the counts that were expected.

For all the organizations and businesses that like to keep track of youngsters and get a feel how the community is growing, or not, this needs to be sorted out.



* * * * * * *



Tune your computer in to southpeacenews.com for High Prairie Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

Depending on our uplink Internet connection, we hope to carry the ceremonies live. If not live, and assuming the rest of things work out well, we will be carrying the stripped down activities online later in the day.

Further to this, if your local Legion is having ceremonies and has video that can be uploaded, we would be happy to also carry this on our site. It won’t be live, but we will do our best to get the ceremonies up as soon as we can.

Contact us at [email protected] or [780] 523-4484.