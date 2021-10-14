The Page – October 13, 2021

Next Monday, Oct. 18 is municipal election day. Please do your duty and vote!

The Page did get a call from a Salt Prairie resident complaining about the location of polling stations. For you foreigners in the Smoky River and Peace River regions, Salt Prairie is the area north of Grouard.

It seems the good residents of that region drive by polling stations at Grouard and Enilda to vote in High Prairie. You can understand the anger.

The Page directed the caller to the Big Lakes County office for an explanation.

Did you catch that story in last week’s edition about High Prairie town council “meddling” in administrative affairs?

For all those years, council set policy regarding staff appreciation, vehicle use, cell phone use, etc., etc., etc.

Councillor Arlen Quartly was confused and said so. The Page joins his confusion.

Do citizens not elect our councils to oversee all aspects of the operation? The Page wants his councillors to know what is going on in all aspects of municipal government at all times.

The Page thinks some nameless bureaucrat in Edmonton had a bad dream and came up with this rule. Or at least went on a very bad drunk and wrote this up with a terrible hangover.

Who do you want making decisions? Is it administration or is it council?

Make no mistake about it, people. Bureaucrats want power. The more taken away from the elected people, the better, is their attitude.

Scary, very scary!

The Page was perusing some site last week and came across an argument for Daylight Time. [Our Canadian Press style does not permit me to call it Daylight Saving Time.]

Much like the Abba song, the writer went “On and On and On” about the benefits of “falling back” in fall and “springing ahead” in spring.

Personally, The Page could not care less but he points out a fact for all those people in favour. China, the third largest country [includes land area plus water bodies] in the world, has one time zone. Did you know that? So, whether you’re in Shanghai in the east or 5,000 km to the west in the Kunlun Mountains, the time is the same.

Don’t you think if Daylight Time was so darn wonderful that China would have changed years ago? Do you not think if it saves so much money China would be on board. Hmmm!

Besides, The Page would not have to get so confused changing his clocks twice a year!

Can’t read a newspaper or watch TV without more COVID vaccination controversy.

The Page respects everyone’s right to choose but can’t understand how the vast majority of people not vaccinated have vaccines already running their veins [i.e. polio].

And The Page wonders just how many of these people who don’t like getting pumped up with vaccines agree to take one when they take overseas holidays.

On the other side, to suggest people who don’t get vaccines should be refused health care because they are “stressing” the system is ridiculous. Our belief is everyone is entitled to care.

How much difference is there between a non-vaccinated person overloading the system and people who smoke and/or overweight filling our hospitals? The stats show people who smoke and those overweight use the system more. Should we ban them too because they are overloading the system?

The NHL season starts today [Oct. 12] so it means one of two things: wives get a break from their husbands and divorce rates are up!

Just kidding!

However, what makes The Page laugh is this new TV show on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s called All or Nothing!

Really! Hey, Leafs fans, you haven’t won anything since 1967. Nothing! That settles that!

A priest, a minister, and a rabbi want to see who’s best at his job. So they each go into the woods, find a bear, and attempt to convert it. Later they get together. The priest begins.

“When I found the bear, I read to him from the Catechism and sprinkled him with holy water. Next week is his First Communion.”

“I found a bear by the stream,” says the minister, “and preached God’s holy word. The bear was so mesmerized that he let me baptize him.”

They both look down at the rabbi, who is lying on a gurney in a body cast.

“Looking back,” he says, “maybe I shouldn’t have started with the circumcision.”

Have a great week!