The Page – October 14, 2020

“Some circumstantial evidence is very strong. As when you find a trout in your milk.” – Author Henry David Thoreau



* * * * * * *



“Unquestionably there is progress. The average American now pays twice as much in taxes as he used to make in wages.” – H.L Mencken



* * * * * * *



Never call Justin Trudeau a cheap politician.

Look how much he is spending trying to keep us all above water.



* * * * * * *



The argument is, it makes more sense to process our Alberta resources here in Alberta. Then send the finished product wherever it was needed. Smart, right?

So instead of shipping logs to China, and getting back tools, auto parts and washing machines, we turn our trees into those things. Simple, right?

OK, maybe not so simple. But one has to start someplace.

So we take our natural gas and use it as a feed stock to make polystyrene. Which is a building block of plastics. So far, so good. Now we can make water bottles. Milk jugs. Pop bottles. All kinds of things.

Except now, a whole bunch of places want to ban such plastic thingies! It’s sort of like, we just figured out how to recycle used car and truck tires, and some other place bans vehicles.

Good heavens! The way this is going, we are going to keep getting better at finding, producing and refining petroleum products, and somebody someplace is going to ban fossil fuel based engines.

Wait a minute! California just did that! They passed a law all cars and trucks sold in that state must be electric by 2035. Ontario is heading that direction, too. More places will follow.

This will bring problems. As long as some people have money, other people will find ways to spend it for them. If you happen to live in the middle of a city, where there is rapid transit, bus service just about everywhere, and services that can be walked or biked too, people will vote for all these wonderful ideas. What about us in the country?

Also, how will all these electric vehicles handle Canadian winters? Long distances between charging stations out in the boonies? Batteries that get weaker when cold?

Oh well, we can still sell diesel and kerosene and jet fuel to tractors, combines, airplanes and heaters. Right?

Or maybe we can figure out how to power a vehicle burning trees. That’s renewable, isn’t it?



* * * * * * *



Speaking of processing petroleum here in Alberta, the NorthWest upgrader at Redwater just outside of Edmonton is now producing diesel.

Critics call the upgrader project, which processes Alberta oilsands bitumen, a giant boondoggle and waste of money. Cost of the refinery has ballooned from about $6 billion to today’s cost of about $10 billion.

Depends on how you look at it. All the money went someplace. A lot of it is jobs and more jobs. To people who pay taxes, live in houses, drive vehicles and eat food. All of which sends the money around and around.

But some people just can’t stand “wasting” money. As in, building the latest version of American aircraft super carriers. The Gerald Ford, one of 11 in the American carrier fleet, is still under construction and fit-up. Original cost was $10 billion. It is now up to $15 billion.

We are quite sure all the people and companies working on that boat, and the next three scheduled to be built, are all running around demanding construction stop. Such waste! Oh the horror of it all!

Sure! Gimme a break!



* * * * * * *



No offence meant to our fine folks living in senior’s facilities, but how come those who can aren’t out there in the world starting businesses, teaching young people, inventing things, and maybe even taking on management jobs?

As one “fer instance” here we have an entrepreneur go-getter 84 years old. Now granted, he is doing bad things, but one has to admire his get-up-and-go.

In this particular case, the person is charged with being involved in a fish poaching ring on Winagami Lake and Lesser Slave Lake. He is among the 33 people charged from the Lesser Slave region and Edmonton, Halkirk, Castor and Vegreville all involved in illegal harvest of 12,000 pounds of fish. Bad people they are!

The fellow appeared in High Prairie court last week. Despite several months having gone by since the arrests, the man pleaded not guilty. Then told the court, “I have to get a lawyer.”

Although we don’t condone such criminal action by any of them, we applaud his initiative. Heck, we’re surprised he didn’t ask for time to take some courses at college to apply for a legal licence!