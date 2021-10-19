The Page – October 20, 2021 October 19, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 The municipal election is over! Hooray!The Page notices all too often we thank the candidates for stepping forward to serve. Again, we do that!But how about giving thanks for all the people who run the election? Specifically, the work of the returning officers and staff. Thank you for your service!Frankly, The Page has had enough with elections. A federal election followed by a municipal election is just too much.Besides, The Page is tired of all that guessing! Or tossing darts wearing a blindfold. Or playing eeny meeny miny mo! You get the picture!The Page was very pleased to hear of two good deeds this week by High Prairie residents.Rhonda Lund found a wallet, dropped it off at the post office and it was returned to the owner. William Olansky helped a man in need at an Edmonton hospital by giving him some money to return home.Well done!The Page was returning home to High Prairie from a meeting in McLennan Oct. 12. As many of you know, it is the rutting season and animals are on the move!The Page first came across two moose in the ditch making a little moose [wasn’t that a sight!], then encountered three separate deer before reaching Triangle corner.Then another dead animal [a coyote, not sure because it was dark] and a dead moose in a field.Drivers, animals are all over the place. Please drive and be safe!The High Prairie Red Wings continue to obliterate teams in the Greater Metro Hockey League’s West Division.Before the weekend, the Wings were 4-0 and outscored the opposition 58-9. Their wins were by scores of 14-4, 14-1, 15-1 and 15-3. Sheesh!The Wings have now won a bazillion games in a row dating back to last season! Actually, it’s 28 straight and counting. Pretty impressive!Obviously, the league’s other teams are not up to the level of excellence the Wings are attaining. Let’s hope they get their act together and give the Wings some competition.The Page sees hospital demolition has started in High Prairie. There is a huge pile of trash outside the west door, formerly the main entrance.The Page is pleased the project is going ahead, as are many. The questions now turns to what will be done with the property when the job is done next summer. It will leave a gigantic hole in the middle of town.In this case, High Prairie was unlucky. The timing was terrible. Had this happened in the early 2000s, the land would have been available to build the Sports Complex envisioned by many. Lots of room and parking, plus room for expansion of other amenities such as basketball courts and a spray park. Rats!Of course, no matter what happens in the future, it will cost a lot of money for upkeep until a new project begins or the land is sold.Stay tuned!Turns out the Thanksgiving long weekend was a bad time for more than just turkeys!Alberta RCMP say they issued 2,270 traffic safety tickets as part of Operation Impact 2021 between Oct. 8-11. Wow!Here are some stats of the tickets issued: 1,151 speeding charges, 18 excessive speeding charges, 53 driving without a seatbelt charges, and 46 distracted driving charges. Additionally, 38 impaired drivers were removed from the roadways.During the same time, there were four fatalities as a result of motor vehicle collisions and 17 motor vehicle collisions resulted in injury.The Page figures speeding tickets would have jumped big time had High Prairie RCMP set up traps east and west of the Provincial Building at quitting time!Crooks know no bounds!Alberta RCMP warn there is a new scam making the rounds. Farmers are warned of an online hay sale scam!The Page heard RCMP were ‘moo’ving on the matter and expect to have ‘herd’ something soon. It be’hooves’ police how anyone could do this but knows crooks will ‘milk’ it for all its worth.Hey, it’s late in the day!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – October 13, 2021 The Page – October 6, 2021 The Page – September 29, 2021 The Page – September 22, 2021