The Page – October 25, 2023

This week’s editorial in this newspaper is sort of a tribute to small businesses since last week was Small Business Week in Canada.

We didn’t see any advertisements anywhere from our friendly national banks congratulating small business for being a part of the Canadian economy.

We remember a local bank manager once upon a time when asked why his bank was so tough on local businesses.

“Well,” he said, “you know we have to consider all the Grandmas and Grandpas and make sure their retirement money is safe and sound.”

We won’t mention the particular company, but let me tell you, their pack of mutual funds they always sold every RRSP season had about the worst performance of any funds on sale. So bad in fact, even bank employees pulled their money as soon as they were allowed, even as the bank paid to help them buy.

We will mention Toronto Dominion Bank as one of the chartereds that, for the most part, has had some super great funds. Some others? Not so much.

We also have to ask, if Grandmas and Grandpas are so important, why are the big chartereds buying banks in South America, the US, and the Caribbean? They seem to have no issues loaning money in what is really, compared to Canada, banking in the Wild Wild West.

Anyway, a tip of the Page Hat to all our Small Businesses.

It is hard to say if Ralph Klein is responsible for problems with many bridges in Alberta, including one particular bridge in Slave Lake.

How is that you ask?

Well, our man Ralph was premier of Alberta from 1992 until he retired in 2006. Early in his work in that job, Klein slashed government spending willy-nilly. Among the cuts, 4,500 public service jobs were eliminated by 1995.

These were jobs in every department, as each was ordered to cut spending by 20 per cent to pay off debt. Of course, nobody thought what that might mean down the road. But one inkling was from Alberta Transportation where engineers said, “This is going to mean roads that should have lasted 20 or 30 years are not even going to make it 15 years.” They might have also said, bridges that used to last 50 years will barely make half that.

We actually think quite a few roads did quite well, despite the warnings. But if you think we are wrong, let us know.

In the meantime, here we have the Marten River Bridge, a topic at a recent M.D. of Lesser Slave River council meet. The bridge is barely 17 years old, built in 2006. According to what is called a Level II inspection there is “severe concrete scaling and disintegration” on several girders.

Also, similar disintegration on the concrete bridge deck. The bridge was built to Alberta Transportation specs at the time. Those specs apparently were not very good for Alberta winters. Probably written in Arizona we think. And with nobody in Transportation to argue, somehow made it into the books.

In 2017, Transportation realized the boo-boo. They advised anybody with a bridge built to the specs inspect more often than normal. The 2020 inspection had the bridge rating drop from eight to two.

Bottom line is, the M.D. is looking at $2.1 million, without any provincial money kicked in, to get the bridge to spec. That might go down to $528,00 if the Province pays their maximum share.

Just for interest, there are lots of bridges that have lasted up to 500 years around the world. A huge Japanese bridge is designed to have a lifespan of 120 years. One of the oldest bridges in the world is in Greece. It is thought to be 3,500 years old.

As the saying goes, maybe you get what you pay for. Or how about, “Hello, we’re from the government and we are here to help you.”

Here is a reminder that Halloween is just around the corner.

If you are out and about, be double careful trick or treating, and triple careful if you are driving.

Did you give thanks on Thanksgiving? Say Grace? How about a toast?

“Here’s to the good old turkey

The bird that comes each fall.

And with his sweet persuasive meat

Makes gobblers of us all!”