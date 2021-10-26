The Page – October 27, 2021 October 26, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Good turnouts for those communities that held elections last week.This was also reflected in the huge jump in traffic on our websites that carried election results. As of Friday noon last week, 7,700 unique visitors were recorded at southpeacenews.com, which also got redirects from smokyriverexpress. com.So, we are carrying on this page with more comments on the elections.Was that an election shocker last week? Yes, it was in many cases.Firstly though, we have to say congratulations, not just to overall winners, but to those incumbents elected by acclamation. Being acclaimed basically means most people figure you are doing too good a job to be beaten. Nobody even wants to run against you, if even just to keep you on your toes.Municipal consultant George Cuff has written several books and columns on local governments in both big and small places right across Canada. He has said it is very, very common for a newly-elected person to suddenly get a big head. Instantly, they think being elected makes them a whole bunch smarter than even they themselves thought they already are. “See,” they tell themselves, “I must be really smart. Everybody voted for me!”Cuff says, “That is surely one of the biggest mistakes politicians make. Thinking they are better than the voters who put them into office. Don’t be that person.”In other words, don’t be the person with a sign on their back that says, “I am a ‘samrt’ person.”As said in the editorial in this newspaper, quite a few people are heading into office barely squeaking out a win. In many cases, more people voted against the winner than for them.Winners can look at this two ways: First, “A win is a win is a win. I’m back in power and its full steam ahead with my usual tactics.”Second, “Crikey, whatever I was doing before must not be working all that well. Maybe I better figure out why so many people don’t want me in office.”We always look at the vote counts as honestly as we can. First, relatives and friends will almost always vote for their candidate. Second, if you win but even a handful of people voted against you, you aren’t even close to being “perfect.” Pull up your socks. Going back to the same ol’ same ol’ is easy. It’s also wrong.So, what do you think of the new four-year term for local offices?It used to be three years. Politicians complained it didn’t give them enough time to really learn the ropes of the job. By the time they sort of have an idea how complicated the job is, they argued, it was time for another election.Well, c’mon folks. This isn’t like going to school for four years to get a teacher’s degree. Or taking a municipal management certificate course to be a CAO and dropping into a $200,000 per year job.Politicians hire advice and consultants when they need expertise. But mostly, all they need is some common sense. If they don’t have any by the time the second year of their term rolls around, they sure aren’t likely to have any after three or four years.We figure every three years is long enough before the diapers need changing. Four years? If we keep the four years, there should be a two-term limit.There is also the fact elections are held in October. Former High Prairie mayor George Keay often argued elections should be held early in the year, after budgets are set. October is when budgets for the coming year are being proposed. New, incoming politicians haven’t much chance to learn the inner workings of the office and rely too much on old guard to clue them in. What happens if it’s an entirely new council? The CAO can just fill in the blanks, as has happened in some places in the past.We still think term limits are a good idea no matter what. Two four-year terms and you are gone, just like the American president.On politicians, “He has all the virtues I dislike, and none of the vices I admire.” – attributed to Sir Winston Churchill.Do you know what the difference is between an election and a marriage?In an election, you only make one mistake every four years.* * * * * * * *What is the similarity between an election and the Titanic?In each, voters are sunk. [Applies only to federal elections]Happy Halloween!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – October 20, 2021 The Page – October 13, 2021 The Page – October 6, 2021 The Page – September 29, 2021