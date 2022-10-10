The Page – October 5, 2022 October 9, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 It’s cool seeing our Canadian Armed Forces being sent into the Maritimes to help with cleanup after Hurricane Fiona clobbered the region.Of course, the CAF, being in the ‘almost dead’ shape it is constantly reported to be in, we should not be surprised the ‘help’ being sent amounts to barely 600 soldiers and a bunch of trucks. Chainsaws, hard hats and logging gear were newly bought.But, the shots shown on TV news sure look good. We’re very proud of our boys and girls. Sure hope we don’t have a disaster here in Alberta any time soon while the crews are working down east.And how disappointing our governments and central Canadian voters keep letting our great country down by not supporting our military like they should be supported.Speaking of that, how come we never hear from our northern Alberta Members of Parliament about the ongoing deplorable state of our military?They need to ask permission from the party whips in Ontario?Probably. And too scared to even do that!Big news is the group of 23 northern Alberta First Nations and Metis buying an 11.57 per cent share of Enbridge corporation’s pipelines serving the oilsands regions.It’s a pricey deal at $1.12 billion but is expected to bring more money into the local communities involved in the deal.Enbridge is a Calgary based pipeline company. It moves about 30 per cent of crude oil produced in North America. Plus, it transports almost 20 per cent of natural gas consumed in the United States. It is North America’s third largest natural gas utility and employs about 12,000 people.CTV News reported last week that each of the participating partners will earn about $500,000 per year each from the deal. Sounds like a lot of dough but when you think about it, that’s only about $90 for each of the citizens in a town like Peace River.And some First Nations have on and off reserve populations getting close to that size. There are also many smaller, which means per person they will be getting more. How the earnings actually get divided up is probably up to each partner. Keep it all in one pot and it can do a lot.Anyway, of the 23 partners, all are from the Fort McMurray and Cold Lake areas.Money for the deal will be mostly through debt offerings. The Alberta government, through the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, is also loaning $250 million to the group for the deal.There is a nice news report on TheRegional.com about a Crowsnest Pass / Blairmore municipal councillor in southern Alberta complaining about some of the businesses in her town. Here is the link to the site: https://www.theregional.com/alberta-town-councillor-says-local-business-lazy-dont-want-tourism.Councillor Lisa Sygutek had some choice words about her town of Blairmore:“You walk down main street Blairmore on a Saturday and everybody says, ‘Oh, I want tourism,’ and every place is closed at 3 o’clock. Or you bike on a Sunday and it’s like a freaking ghost town and yet they bitch to us that we’re not bringing tourism in.”Council was talking about a policy for street vendors and mobile food trucks, with some wondering if they should allow competition near brick and mortar businesses. Eventually, they approved the new bylaw allowing mobile vendors.Here is an interesting tidbit about Blairmore: The recipe for Colonel Sanders Kentucky Fried Chicken gravy was invented here.Those Albertans are sure crafty people aren’t they?“What do you mean you don’t snore? I had to roll you over at least six times last night to make sure you didn’t inhale the curtains.” Grandma Smithers“Here’s a medical tip I picked up. Never take a sleeping pill and a laxative at the same time.” – Grandpa JonesyThe NHL starts soon!Have a great week!Gas pricesLowest Gas Prices as of Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Gas prices per litre courtesy of gasbuddy.com)Town/City PriceSherwood Park 129.9Calgary 135.9Edmonton 135.9Red Deer 137.9Barrhead 138.9Peace River 143.9Whitecourt 143.9Lethbridge 144.9Edson 145.9Lloydminster 146.9Grande Prairie 149.9High Level 150.8Fairview 151.9Valleyview 156.9Slave Lake 157.9High Prairie 162.9Dawson Creek 179.9 Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page September 28, 2022 The Page – September 21, 2022 The Page – September 14, 2022 The Page – September 7, 2022