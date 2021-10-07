The Page – October 6, 2021

The new boss at the government office was making his rounds outside one of the office buildings. He saw two employees standing by a bench. He asked them what they were doing just standing there when they should be working.

“We’re guarding this here bench,” said one. “The old boss told us to, but he didn’t say why.”

Curious, the new boss called up the former boss and asked about the bench. The former boss says, “The boss before me told me it was a department tradition to keep an eye on that bench. I never wanted to make any waves so I just let it be.”

This made the new boss really curious. After a couple more calls going back to even more former bosses, he finally tracked down one boss who was almost 100 years old. The new boss asked the old, old boss why the department was guarding the bench.

In a creaking voice, the oldtimer says, “Geez, is the paint on that bench still wet?”

We figure if one digs deep enough, one can always find someone who claims to be an “expert” on anything.

And so it is with the super heat wave we had this past summer. “Experts” are saying this is just the beginning. Instead of the so-called once in a thousand years event, we can expect these scorching temperatures more like once very 50 years. If not, even more often.

Gosh, there is a whole bunch of people wondering if they will be able to head south this winter looking for exactly those warm temperatures. So they ask, what’s the problem? Well, farming and forestry, for openers. Six months from now, winter will be over and spring will be well underway.

Let’s see what summer brings!

If you caught last week’s edition of this newspaper, you might have been impressed as ourselves with all the candidates running for office across the region.

And why should people not be running? What’s not to like?

A steady paycheque. Some governments even have pensions. Expense paid trips across the county, and even around the world. Well, that was before COVID!

But we’re sure some of our local councils will figure out a way around that. No education requirements.

In fact, for some of our councils it almost appears the dumber one is, the better the chances of being elected! And the hours of work? A few hours a week if one really wants to be a slacker.

OK, let’s settle down. Most of our elected officials work hard trying to do a good job. They do their homework, ask questions, are not “yes men,” and even if it isn’t the popular thing to do, try to do the right things.

Voters, try to pick the right folks!

Speaking of which, there are far too many candidates running for office for our staff to do profiles or interview all of them. So, we are asking those seeking office to send in their platform and personal information. Depending what we get, it will be printed in this newspaper if we have space. Online, on our websites at smokyriverexpress.com and southpeacenews .com, everything will be published. Pictures are also encouraged. Use the contact form on either site to submit or ask questions.

We’re told that sneezing is a sign of COVID.

And also, sneezing happens more often the older one gets.

Lately, we’ve been hearing about people comparing the numbers of sneezes they or their relatives are experiencing. Seven sneezes in a row is a common number for a senior. One or two for a teenager.

Sneezing regularly, no matter how many, a headache and a runny nose are supposed to be early signs of Delta variant COVID. That’s the news of the day, anyway.

