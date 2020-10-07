The Page – October 7, 2020

“I made a game effort to argue, but two things were against me. The umpires and the rules.” – Form pro baseball manager Leo Durocher



* * * * * * *



Well gosh darn it, we’re going to turn into a prune!

We’ve been washing our hands in soap and water, or in hand sanitizer, just about 25 times per day. Now, we are told we should be doing the hand washing thing every time we handle pet food. Good grief!

Too explain, this isn’t as if we are going to get China Covid from our pet food. It’s salmonella. Apparently, both Save On Foods and Canadian Tire were two places selling pig ears, a doggie treat. These particular ears carried the salmonella bacteria. People being people, those people then touched door knobs, their faces, scratched their ears and noses, and passed on the bug.

So, some hand washing could have stopped this in its tracks.

Health officials say one person has died and several others have become sick following a salmonella outbreak linked to these treats.

Before you start washing Rover’s paws, the whole number of cases is actually eight, plus the one person who died. The pet food is called Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats.

The cases are five in British Columbia, two in Alberta, and one in Yukon.

The illnesses were reported between late February and early August, and have sent three people to hospital. The age of people affected has ranged between seven and 95. Health officials did not release the age or location of the person who died.

The supplier, Masters Best Friend, voluntarily issued an order Wednesday to stop the sale of the two brands.

While the products can no longer be purchased in stores, they may still be in people’s homes, the agency said.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and vomiting, and typically last between four to seven days.



* * * * * * *



Even if more and more people are coming to northern Alberta for holidays or visits, it’s an uphill battle.

CBC News reports that southern Alberta’s Canmore restaurants and hotels are looking forward to lots of tourist customers. And where do they expect those customers to come from? Edmonton!

It has to be admitted there is lots of winter things to do in Canmore. Skiing. Hiking up a rock pile. More skiing. Enjoying the view from the top of a rock pile. Cross-country skiing. More climbing.

According to the news, it’s the Edmonton travellers who stay overnight or longer: 45 per cent stay at least one night, only 15 per cent of Calgary folks stay overnight.

Up here in the north country, we don’t have the hotel facilities. And maybe not all the snowmobile and ski trails we would like. But Peace River is almost the same distance as Canmore is from Edmonton. Northern Alberta starts about Barrhead, Swan Hills, St. Paul and Whitecourt. That’s only a couple hours travel. Once we get people used to going to these places, we should be able to get them all the way into the Peace Country.

But, it’s so hard to sell when our “national broadcaster” keeps thinking mountains are the end all be all. Which kinda is propaganda for the city slickers.

Here is the comment from one Edmonton person who makes the trip.

“We had a rest day, and went up Ha Ling, that’s the most classic Canmore thing you can do, and it was packed. We did Mount Temple, and it was packed, and the trail through Larch Valley was populated, even in the middle of the week.”

The good news is, every year, more people come to the north.



* * * * * * *



Billy-Ray Belcourt, of Driftpile, has a book that made the “18 Books to Read on Orange Shirt Day” list.

This list is a whole bunch of books that you don’t have to wait until next year’s Sept. 30 to roll around.

His book is called “A History of My Brief Body” and is memories of his growing up in Joussard and Driftpile First Nation.

Also on the list is Darrel McLeod from the village of Smith south of Slave Lake. This is a memoir of his upbringing there. The book is “Mamaskatch” which won a Governor General’s Literary Award for non-fiction.

The complete list is at cbc.ca/books/18-books-to-read-on-orange-shirt-day-1.5744295



* * * * * * *



“The face is familiar, but some days I can’t remember my name.” – Grandma Smithers

“Mabel, did you read in the news that Iran is working on a new nuclear detergent of their own? I’m sure that’s what they called it.” – Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * *



“I always have trouble remembering three things. Faces. Names. And, and I can’t remember what the third thing is.” – Fred Allen



* * * * * * *



For all you who love Charlie Brown and Peanuts, the cartoon strip turned 70 last week on Oct. 2. Wow!



* * * * * * *



The same day, Oct. 2, 2000, the M.D. of Big Lakes hired its first full-time fire chief: remember John Gould!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!