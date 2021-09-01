The Page – September 1, 2021

Happy Birthday, Alberta!

She turns 116 today, Sept. 1!

As a birthday present, don’t you think she deserves less Justin Trudeau, a capable premier to help her interests along, and an NHL hockey team that can get past the first round of playoffs?



* * * * * * * * *



The Page also wishes Northern Lakes College a Happy Birthday! It’s predecessor, Alberta Vocational Centre-Grouard, opened 51 years ago today on Sept. 1, 1970.

Wow! The Page is curious. Has anyone worked all 51 years for the college? Let us know!



* * * * * * * * *



And in keeping with our history theme this week, any idea what occurred 44 years ago today? Speed limits in Alberta changed into kilometres per hour from miles per hour.

The Page remembers his parents and grandparents griping about the change. Gosh, the world almost came to an end. The whining was worse and much louder than the election campaigning today! OK, not quite that bad!

The talk of the day in 1977 was how would people adjust. They would never be able to convert to this metric fiasco. Chaos would ensue. Panic in the streets!

And, of course, the waste of money to convert all those road signs.

Well, it turns out we lived through it anyway!



* * * * * * * * *



“Signs, signs, everywhere the signs!” the Five Man Electrical Band sang in the 1970s. What a great tune!

Now, the Town of High Prairie wants to do something with all those garage sale signs being plopped onto the Civic Square corner.

The Page agrees the signs might be a bit unsightly but they sure do work!

The Page is confused, however. If council has an issue with the garage sale signs, what about all those election signs [almost all of them Arnold Viersen] being plunked onto civic property all over town?

Now there is something ugly!

Years ago, council was also concerned about garage sale signs. They decided to put a bulletin board at the west end of the Sports Palace parking lot. It would, they thought, discourage the placement of signs on the Civic Square. It didn’t work!

For what it’s worth, The Page is not too concerned with the signs being put up. What ruffles The Page’s feathers is the signs aren’t taken down in a timely manner. Is there anything worse than gazing at a sign and realizing the event ended a week ago?



* * * * * * * * *



Why are Kim Kardashian’s feet so small?

Nothing grows in the shade!



* * * * * * * * *



Here’s a tidbit from the Sept. 1, 1914 Grouard News.

It costs $24 to have auto passenger service to Grouard from Grande Prairie.

The Page overindulged last week and the $24 barely got him a cab ride home. With a generous tip, of course!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page was listening to music the other day and heard Karen Carpenter sing Yesterday about waiting for her favourite song to play on the radio.

Ah, what memories! Today’s youth will never experience the joy of waiting and waiting for their favourite song to play. Now they get it instantly on their electronic contraptions.

The Page is getting old. He remembers the thrill of waiting for that song on the radio and the “rush” when the DJ finally played it. Remember, oldtimers?

Today’s youth will never experience that wonderful feeling. The Page feels sorry for them!



* * * * * * * * *



There is no Golden Walleye Classic this year due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Page, although not a fisherman, realizes the disappointment of many in the region.

And, the region loses another important economic booster for some businesses.

Meanwhile, somewhere, in the depths of Lesser Slave Lake, fish are holding a party!



* * * * * * * * *



Driven through McLennan lately, anyone?

Not one, but two lightposts have met the fate of a careless driver and are leaning like the Tower of Pisa.

Note to drivers: not a good idea to test the strength of a lightpost.



* * * * * * * * *



Tough year for many farmers.

Let us hope the fall brings good weather for them to harvest what crop there is.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week, everyone!