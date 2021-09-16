The Page – September 15, 2021 September 16, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Yup! Happens to all of us!But worst of all is when you go over it all afterwards, and you or your friends or family says, “You know, you shoulda said. . .” and then they go on to rattle your cage with words you wish you had snapped back. Words in fact, you will probably remember for the rest of your life. Oh, well!Last week’s English language debate on Thursday had two such moments.First was Green Party leader Annamie Paul. She said based on what she has seen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a feminist. She went on to thank several female former Liberal politicians — including Jane Philpott, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Celina Caesar-Chavannes. All left or were removed from the party after coming into conflict with Trudeau.Trudeau fired back at Paul, who recently faced a revolt within her own party.“I won’t take lessons on caucus management from you,” he said.Bang!Later, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was critical of the Liberal leader over issues such as calling the election during a pandemic, Indigenous reconciliation and the fate of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor who remain in custody in China. At one point, O’Toole accused Trudeau of letting the two Michaels down.In response, Trudeau said, “you do not simply lob tomatoes across the Pacific,” as part of a foreign-policy approach to China.Later, Mr. O’Toole said a prime minister has to deliver. Pleased with himself and his wit, Trudeau responded, “I won’t take lessons from you on making promises and not following up.”Pow! Bang!In the bright light of day, we’re sure Paul and O’Toole have thought of comebacks. Or they could use ours.“So, Mr. Trudeau, instead of taking lessons from someone who knows the subject well, you prefer to have your buttons pushed by your backroom boys and girls, like Gerald Butts? The same people who wanted to give the “WE brothers” a billion dollars? The same “experts” who called this ridiculous election convinced you would get a majority? The same “teachers” who tell you how to handle our ongoing Afghanistan fiasco? The same “professors” who give you advice that keeps dividing Canadians? You’re not a leader, Mr. Trudeau. You’re a puppet.”********Coming up is the Fall Equinox. This is the day when night and day are the same length. Halfway between the longest day of the year, and the shortest day around Dec. 21.Because of the way the calendar works, this year the equinox will be next Wednesday, Sept. 22.Fireworks are not usually in order, but what the heck eh?********You may have noticed local bears out and about. The few we have seen are looking quite fat as they work at getting ready for their winter hibernation. Good for them!You may have also noticed our area leaves are changing colours. Is it just us, or are they a bit early this year? Science tells us leaves know when to change colour due to the shorter days. Nothing changed there has it?But also interesting, birds have been flying south for a couple of weeks now. That also seems earlier. And we’re told this means a cold fall and winter is on the way.********The federal election will be over next week. This means we can all get down to business with our local elections for local governments. These elections will be coming Oct. 18.Something many people forget is that school boards also elect their trustees at the same time. Cutoff for all the nominations for people running is next Monday at noon. As usual, the more the merrier.********According to our records, it was 50 years ago today on Sept. 15, 1971 when Jeff became managing editor of this newspaper alongside his father, Reg.The Page has done some math. With an average of 51 papers a year, he has been part of 2,550 South Peace News editions.At an average of 28 pages a week, that is 71,400 pages. At 32 pages the number swells to 81,600 pages or at 36 pages it is 91,800.The Page did not count them all but notes it was close to the number of arguments he has had with local politicians in his editorials! Just kidding!Jeff and wife Mary have won over 100 provincial and national newspaper awards since 1971. Well done!Congratulations on your milestone, Jeff! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – September 8, 2021 The Page – September 1, 2021 The Page – August 25, 2021 The Page – August 18, 2021