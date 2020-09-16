The Page – September 16, 2020

“Benjamin Franklin told of a man who was so learned he could name a horse in nine languages. And so ignorant he went and bought a cow to ride on. They are still around, Ben. These days, we call them Bachelor of Arts.” – Richard Needham



Have you noticed how everybody involved in big politics down in the United States seems to be coming out with books? Every week, there is a new one.

How come we don’t have more books coming from Ottawa? Or Edmonton? Or Heaven to Betsy, Donnelly or Joussard or Peace River? There must be a zillion stories out there crying to be told.

Instead, we have to rely on our poor little newspapers and a few more hard-working writers taking notes everywhere. A shame, isn’t it?

Hats off to those working on it, but really, there just aren’t enough people writing up all our history around here.

It occurs to us that maybe our schools could be doing some class projects, talking about their families like their grandparents or great-grandparents. We already have some of this at our historius.ca website. Hopefully, one of these days, we will have some more.

If you have any material you would like to save for posterity, let us know.



Are you planning sports night parties? You know, tell your buddies to bring the chips and drinks. You provide the masks and big screen TV. And the chairs spaced two metres apart. Yup! We are sure you are getting all ready to go on this.

This thought slipped through our feeble brain as we read the odds on who will win this season’s SuperBowl LV.

On one hand, according to a group of sports editors in America, it’s a battle between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the National Conference. In the American Conference, the overwhelming favourite is last year’s Super Bowl winner, Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs are only a slight favourite to win the Super Bowl though.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 7 next year.



A Canadian is a person who complains because she can’t find a parking spot right at the front door of Costco.



A bunch of High Prairie people are coming to the end, or are at the end, of their 14-day quarantine because of COVID-19.

This started when it was learned a student, or a person that was in the building, at Prairie River Junior High, tested positive for the virus. So, anybody who was in contact with this person was told to lay low for two weeks. Just in case, you know. There is no report of any more cases. So far at least!

The big online Alberta government map which is supposed to list any area that has at least two cases didn’t show anything last week. One case does not count.

This is interesting. It seems to mean one case doesn’t mean much. Two cases, maybe 20 or 200, are to get excited about. But what can be done about it all anyway?

At some point in time, we are all going to have to take our chances. The alternative is to stay at home. Lock the doors. Sanitize the groceries after somebody delivers them. And hope for a vaccine that works. Which could be in a month. Or could be two years from now.

Doesn’t really seem like a choice, does it?



Interestingly, we were all doing pretty good here in the north. Then all this news started coming out about how American President Donald Trump should have warned everybody how dangerous the COVID-19 virus is.

Well, we all know how just about all politicians think people will go crazy if a politician says something is bad. You know the story: “I didn’t want to panic people.”

Yup, people are always on needles and pins, just waiting for somebody to say “Boo!” so they can run screaming out the doors and down the streets.

These days are no different. Politicians play things down. Unless of course, it is to their benefit to make their opponents look bad. So we have opponents of Trump trying to tell us how dangerous the COVID is, and how Trump failed us all by not warning us.

The media, too, is running around with “hair on fire,” trying to breathlessly gin up their news stories so their reporting is more exciting than the next person.

How come we aren’t hearing anything about the World Health Organization and all their stories how the virus was harmless? Nope! Got to blame Trump!

Take a deep breath, folks. Settle down. It is bad, and people and loved ones have died. But we are getting through this!