The Page – September 23, 2020

Did you know it is now 15 years and six months since the Mayerthorpe killing of four members of the RCMP?

Those of us around at the time probably still remember the scene of the big tin quonset and reports of how the whole of events unfolded.

Deadliest attack on Mounties in 120 years. RIP.



* * * * * * *



On a less serious note, you might have noticed this fact the last time you went looking for the TV remote control: Modern TV sets don’t have any controls where you can find them easily. Some in fact only have an on-off switch.

Isn’t this taking being “smart” just a little bit too far? As in, so smart me be stupid?



* * * * * * *



“When I was your age, the house we lived in was so small, the back door and the front door were on the same hinge.” – Grandpa Jonesy

“When I was your age, I had to walk three miles to school every day. Summer and winter. Through three feet of snow. Carrying a sack of potatoes on my back and a bucket of water in each hand.” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



There are a lot of people leaving public office these days for all kinds of reasons. We thank those folks for their service.

As it happens, right about now [October actually] we would be having elections for local governments. But before the last elections three years ago, the provincial government decided a four-year term would be a whole lot better than just three years.

One of the big reasons for the longer terms was an argument made by many politicians that “three years” just isn’t enough time to get to know the ropes. New councillors need more time to get up to speed on running a town, county, city, or municipal district they said.

Well, we agree. It’s a tough job. If you want to do it well, like anything, you have to work at it.

To partly explain this argument of having to learn, it was argued budgets for the coming year have to be planned out. Usually, this planning starts in September, maybe even earlier. A brand new government, or new councillors, get dumped into the middle of this if they are elected in October. So, they have to work extra hard to figure out what is going on.

Since apparently, new councillors are so uninformed and so slow to get up to speed, the new guys just vote the same way as the oldtimers vote. You know, just look around to see how everybody is voting, then go that way too. Ah but, then the next year, they know enough to dive right in. Sounds OK so far.

So on Year Two, the new folks make their mark. Yes! And on Year Three, many don’t want to saddle the “new council” with their ideas. So they dither and dather and let things slide.

Which means a new council has to work twice as hard to catch up. Poor elected officials. Hard work is just so, well, hard. Thus, we have the added extra year.

Did all that make sense to you? Good for you. Meanwhile, us being lowly scribes recording the stories, we haven’t noticed any difference. Oh well. Maybe let us know if you have.



* * * * * * *



It’s bear season out there. So we thought we would give you a couple of bear facts.

First, bears have a really good memory. This specially applies to remembering where they once found food. In fact, a lot of people say bears remember where they were able to find food as well as petty thieves remember where they can find booze and easy to steal things for gifts and stuff.

Moral of this item is, if you leave food out, bears will sooner or later return looking for more. If you leave alcohol someplace, crooks will come back looking for more.

Next fact: Bears have a sense of smell that is seven times better than dogs. In fact, bears would be better at sniffing out packages of drugs being smuggled. But we don’t use them, mostly because it is too hard keeping from wandering off looking for remembered sandwiches and fried chicken at airports and border crossings. Just kidding on that last one. About using them. But they can sure smell good!



* * * * * * *



Well, is Halloween going to be cancelled?

The big Macy’s Store Thanksgiving Parade in New York City is going “virtual,” whatever that really means. If you don’t know what this parade is all about, look it up. So far they are saying it won’t be going up and down the streets of the city but is going online. Thanksgiving this year in America is Nov. 26.

Which brings us back to our original question. What about Halloween?