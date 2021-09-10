The Page – September 8, 2021

The federal election is in full swing and it appears a whole bunch of Liberal MPs are going back on their word. It’s a nice way of calling them fibbers.

Here’s the interesting story. The Page was told last week by one of his “spies” that a rather interesting vote took place in the House of Commons May 25. The vote was held regarding when it was appropriate to hold an election.

In part, the motion read “. . .in the opinion of the House, holding an election during a pandemic would be irresponsible, and that it is the responsibility of the government to make every effort to ensure that voters are not called to the polls as long as this pandemic continues.”

The Page isn’t making this up! Check out www.ourcommons.ca.

So, the Liberals and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election during the pandemic, and it took them only 107 days to break the promise. I know the obvious question is, what took Trudeau so long to break another promise?

For the record, the only MP to vote against the motion was Independent MP for Hastings-Lennox and Appington, a seat in Ontario.

There are 337 MPs. The vote was 327-1. A near unanimous decision.

Still, the governor-general granted the request to hold the election while knowing full well the government’s near unanimous decision not to do so. What a puppet! Hope the strings don’t break next time Trudeau tugs them!

We also know our two local MPs [Peace River – Westlock’s Arnold Vier- sen and Grande Prairie – Mackenzie’s Chris Warkentin] both voted in favour. Although they had no part in the decision to call an election, you don’t exactly hear them complaining, do you? Beats working in Ottawa, doesn’t it?

The point is, our MPs agreed to not hold an election during a pandemic. They also agreed it would be “irresponsible” to do so.

At the very least, Trudeau should have waited until the end of his mandate in October 2023. Calling an election early during the pandemic is nothing short of irresponsible.

Why is everything in Ottawa so pathetic? We may as well call Ottawa Government Disneyland of the North!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page attended the Gospel Sing at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene Aug. 29.

As is often the case, his mind began to wander. Why in the world do they call these seats pews? What a name! Pew sounds like that exclamation someone uses to describe a rather smelly odour. Couldn’t the church come up with something better?

Turns out pew is a rather fitting name. It comes from the Latin word podia which is the plural of podium. Pews seat many.

At least The Page now knows there is a reason!

He also hopes the local minister doesn’t read this and wonder why his mind was wandering during the sing. Oops!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page saw a recent report that 70 per cent of Canadian businesses are having trouble finding skilled talent.

Years ago, Canadians called it the “Brain Drain” of skilled people leaving for the U.S.

The Page thinks this is hogwash. He’s still in Canada!



* * * * * * * * *



The Lakeland Eagles were officially born this day on Sept. 8, 1994. Wow, 27 years ago!

So many great memories at the Fish Tank in McLennan.

An interesting bit of trivia. At that meeting, another community applied to the NPHL but was refused. Know who? Slave Lake!



* * * * * * * * *



If your fingers have been more tired the last few years, The Page knows why.

It was 13 years ago today on Sept. 8, 2008 when Northern Albertans, including those in High Prairie, were required to dial the area code “780” in addition to local phone number.

The Page remembers forgetting a few times to not dial the extra “780” but was kindly reminded with a phone message. If memory serves The Page right, the phone call still went through for awhile.

Anyway, if you’re wondering why your fingers are tired and more worn out, now you know!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page was chowing down on his favourite breakfast cereal: Froot Loops. But, just how many lime, grape, lemon, orange and apple Froot Loops are there in a box? The Page actually counted his box before eating.

There are 1,620 pieces in a 345-gram box including 452 orange, 351 grape, 346 lime, 259 lemon and 212 cherry!

Fact is, they all taste the same? Even the Froot Loops maker says this. The Page knows everyone will rest easier tonight knowing this!



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!