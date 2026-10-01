The Alberta government is suspending its fuel tax Oct. 1!

Hooray!

Some relief! Not to worry, however. The politicians in Edmonton are swimming in revenues due to higher energy prices. They can afford to give us a break.

The fuel tax suspension will save us 13 cents per liter at the pumps.

Further to the above, the Alberta government says “global uncertainty” is pushing prices higher.

Hmmm! Let’s follow the line! It is the politicians who are creating the global uncertainty. In many cases, these same politicians are tied to the interest of the energy companies. Therefore, the more uncertainly the politicians create, the more money they make!

Nah! That could not possible have anything to do with global uncertainty!

Don’t look now, but expect prices to increase as costs in agriculture and trucking increase due to higher fuel prices.

So, Prime Minister Mark Carney, are you still going to run those ads on how you are making living more affordable for Canadians?

About the only person not affected by high energy prices is Santa Claus. He relies on reindeer power to move his sled.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is still figuring out a way to tax that, however!

Perhaps a surtax on Santa’s flight paths? Perhaps The Page should keep quiet!

Did anyone but The Page notice that 14 cents per litre difference in gas prices in High Prairie Sept. 20?

Big difference depending on which side of town you filled your gas tank!

The Page notes the newly-formed economic development committee met for the first time Sept. 21. This is the committee formed between Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie.

Expect big things to come from this group, which has promised us things would be different this time around, and very much different than the last few disasters we have watched hundreds of thousands of dollars flushed down the toilet.

We will see!

Two new Costco stores were announced in Alberta last week. They are going to be built in Lloydminster and northeast Edmonton. This will be Edmonton’s fifth Costco store.

Just mentioning this seeing our economic development committee is just starting!

The Page is confused Again!

Now, bearing in mind the names do not matter. High Prairie town council appointed James Waikle to its library board a few weeks ago. There were other candidates. What is interesting is the other candidates were not defeated in the last municipal election.

So, in effect what town council did was appoint a person the public clearly did not want in the last election over other candidates. In effect, telling the voters to take a flying leap.

Politics! New politicians looking old (former) politicians! It never ends!

A few weeks ago, The Page wrote about his grandfather’s prediction. He said if it rained the first week of September (which it did) very little harvest occurred in September. This was the general rule, he said.

Well, that was not the case this year! A terrific run of weather at the time of this writing!

To steal an old saying, The Page hopes many farmers made hay while the sun shone!

Readers do not know the difficult life The Page lives.

At dinner time he now has to choose between watching the Beverly Hillbillies, M*A*S*H and Corner Gas!

It just might be time to buy one of those fancy video recording machines!

Condolences to all the Toronto Blue Jays fans. What a horrible season for the talent they have and money spent on salaries!

To make matters worse, now you have to suffer through another Toronto Maple Leafs season.

What did Toronto do to deserve that?

Speaking of hockey, another NHL season began Sept. 29.

The most fascinating story in the league is how Edmonton Oilers’ coach Mike Babcock will get along with his players. The ultimate battle of wills is about to take place.

The Page figures if the players listen to Babcock, they will be successful. If not, this could implode by Christmas. Babcock knows how to coach, it is up to the players.

It will be very interesting.

Way too early pick for the Stanley Cup: Florida Panthers.

The Page says the only person who makes more mistakes than a politician is a hockey referee!

A woman is meeting with her shrink. She confides her father is a convict, her mother is a devil worshipper, her brother is in an asylum and she is wanted in three states for embezzlement.

“Wow, that’s horrible,” says the shrink. “So, what’s your problem? Telling your fiancé about the family secrets?”

“Oh, no!” she says. “Telling my family my fiancé is a lawyer!”

A carpet layer just finished a job when he noticed he lost his cigarettes. In the middle of the room, he noticed a small bump.

“No sense puling up the entire carpet,” he said to himself. He took a hammer and flattened the bump. As he was finishing, the lady of the house came in.

“Here are your cigarettes,” she told him handing over a pack. “You left them on the kitchen table, Now, have you seen my gerbil?”

Joke to play on your friend: Put marbles in the hubcaps of their car.

How come you’re holding a party and one of your guests always asks, “Do you have a bathroom?”

“Sheesh! No, I go the yard behind the tree!”

What a dumb question!

The Page plans on being spontaneous!

Tomorrow!

Have a great week!