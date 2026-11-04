The tradition continues: Evening of Elegance Nov. 7

An Evening of Elegance returns to the Smoky River Region on Nov. 7 at the Smoky River Fire & Rescue Hall in Falher.

With just 50 tickets remaining, regional fire chief Marcel Maure says people best reach out to buy their tickets for the much-anticipated event.

“We hold this event every year as a fundraiser for the Smoky Emergency Response Team Society to help with firefighter retention,” says Maure.

“We also use funds to help purchase and enhance fire fighter training.”

The evening features a five-course meal that is paired with different wines and held upstairs at the fire hall.

“It’s a really great evening and a different style of event than others held in our region,” explains Maure.

“Best part of the event is you’re helping to support our local volunteer firefighters.”

The event will be held at the Emergency Services Building in Falher. The highlight of the evening is a wine and food pairing. The night will begin at 5 p.m. For those interested there will be a silent auction and potentially a live auction to bid on items of interest.

If you would like to attend the Evening of Elegance, tickets can only be purchased online on the Smoky River Fire & Rescue Facebook Page. Maure says to make sure to buy yours today.

Cost to attend the event is $100 per plate and attendees are expected to follow a business casual/formal attire dress code.

Table sponsors for $1,500 are also available.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter