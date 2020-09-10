Thefts rising in HP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie residents are being reminded to lock their doors, especially vehicles, as theft is rising.



Senior peace officer Alan Bloom reported to council Aug. 25 that break and enters, and thefts are rising.



Bloom did not provide a figure in his written report and was questioned by Councillor Brian Gilroy.



“Twenty percent, 30 cent?” he asked. “Close to 20 per cent,” said Bloom.



Gilroy then asked what type of theft was occurring.



“Opportunity, looking for cash,” said Bloom.



Vehicles with cash on the dash or in visible compartments make for easy targets for vandals.



As always, it is good practice to lock your vehicles and never give thieves an easy and inviting target.