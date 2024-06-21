Therapy program makes big splash!

Wayne Erasmus, left, a resident of J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie, takes part in water therapy with recreation therapist Brooke Morin at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre. Photo provided by Brooke Morin.

Lisa Laferriere,

Alberta Health Services

For South Peace News

Residents are experiencing a new wave of wellness thanks to the launch of a recreational therapy program at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.

Once a week, residents receive water therapy treatment at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre.

The program was launched in March and Brook Morin, the recreation therapist who leads it, says it has so far been very successful in improving the physical and mental wellness of the residents.

“Going to the community pool helps them feel more like a part of their larger community,” Morin says.

“The independence, self-worth and well-being residents experience are what makes the program great.”

Residents of the continuing-care centre undergo an assessment to determine if they are candidates for water therapy. Some of the criteria include their physical ability to swim or use a life-jacket in the water and the cognitive ability to be safe in the pool.

Currently, six residents meet the criteria and two or three go to the pool at one time.

“I used to swim for many years,” says Wayne Erasmus, a resident who participates in the program.

“Once I got back into the water, I was able to relax, have fun and forget about all my troubles.”

Morin says the program wouldn’t be possible without the support of the entire local recreational therapy team, which also includes a therapy assistant, a recreational therapist aide and her manager.

The support of residents and their families was also key to bringing the project to fruition.

Both residents and community members have shared positive feedback about the program, with many people expressing delight in seeing the residents enjoying themselves at the pool.

Being in the water enables residents to perform a broader range of movements with less physical strain.

Morin says the social aspect has proven invaluable, with some residents even reconnecting with familiar faces from the community.

She also offers words of encouragement to other professionals considering similar programs.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” Morin says.

“It can be unnerving assisting residents in a completely new environment, but I think if you are calm and relaxed and trust your training, residents will mirror that and become comfortable and confident with the experience.”

Anyone with questions or wants more information may contact Morin by e-mail at BrookeMorin@ahs.ca.