There is more than 1 way to celebrate Easter!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

For some, the Easter holiday has a significant religious importance and for others it has become a time to celebrate family and togetherness.

Nampa Museum and Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) are welcoming everyone in the community to gather on March 23 at the Nampa Museum for an Easter Celebration, regardless of what reason individuals have to celebrate.

“The Easter Celebration at the Nampa Museum is a unique experience in that we coordinate an Easter Egg Hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny on the museum grounds,” says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“The Easter Bunny hops out into the outdoor exhibit area for photos at the old Rucka house.”

The celebration will run from 1-3 p.m. and will feature an Easter Egg Hunt, crafts, and a visit with the Easter Bunny on the museum grounds.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the Easter Celebration,” urges Houle.

“All ages are welcome to hop by to enjoy the activities on site,” she adds.

Houle says in addition to the Easter Celebration, visitors will be wowed by the indoor and outdoor exhibit areas that have a ton of educational things for all ages to explore.

“Everyone is welcome to attend, with the majority of the activities geared towards young families,” says Houle.

“However, the museum has exhibits for all ages to enjoy. They have taken the rich history of the area and made it interactive with their exhibits on site.”

Nampa Community Services decided hosting an Easter event at the museum was a great way to attract new and old faces to the museum. Houle says it is also not a traditional Easter event, making it unique for families to participate in.

“Community events allow community members to connect with one another and as they are often free or low cost, they are accessible to everyone,” she says.

“It’s a creative way to celebrate Easter in Nampa. It also creates a new way to interact with the museum for those who may have already experienced the exhibits in the past,” she adds.