They’re here to help!

Peace Valley Funeral Home staff are ready to serve you. In the front row, left-right, are Kristi Heck, Tim Scaife and Shauna Welander. In the back row, left-right, are Kolton Heck, Doug Friesen and Brieanna Mielnik.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace Valley Funeral Home wants to ensure people in the region have a way to cope with their grief and have created some groups that focus on coping mechanisms for people to use.

Owner and managing director Kristi Heck says they have chosen to host free seminars on topics that will help people navigate some of the most difficult times they have had to experience.

“Recognizing the proound impact of grief, we offer ongoing support groups free of charge, meeting every Tuesday evening at our Peace River location,” says Heck.

“These sessions provide a safe and nurturing environment for individuals to share their experiences and receive support from others who understand their journey.

She adds the group is hosted by funeral director Tim Scaife.

The team recognizes that grief can be a lonely and isolating experience.

“By attending our support group, individuals have the opportunity to connect with others who are going through similar experiences,” says Heck.

“Sharing stories, emotions, and coping strategies in a supportive environment can provide comfort and reassurance.”

The funeral home also collaborates with Peace Palliative Care Society’s Janet McKnight to co-host Death Café, a group that provides the opportunity for people to gather to discuss death.

“At a Death Cafe people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea, and discuss death,” explains Heck.

“Our objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their lives. A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives, or themes.”

The group helps provide an opportunity to discuss the inevitable, rather than a grief support or counselling session.

“Openly discussing death and grief helps to normalize these natural aspects of life,” Heck says.

“By participating in Death Cafe discussions and support groups, individuals can confront their fears, gain new perspectives, and develop a healthier relationship with the concepts of mortality and loss.”

The next Death Café is being held at the Grimshaw Municipal Library on May 23 starting at 7 p.m. For more information about the program, visit www.deathcare.com or phone Janet at (780) 618-7596 of Brandi at (780) 617-4685.

Peace Valley Funeral Home provides a variety of educational opportunities, with free seminars hosted on pre-planning funerals, will and estate planning, as well as topics like Greensleeves for medical information and palliative care resources.

“Being prepared can alleviate stress and ensure that one’s wishes are honored,” Heck says.

“Our events provide access to valuable resources and expert guidance. Whether it is learning about palliative care options, understanding legal aspects of estate planning, or receiving practical advice on managing financial affairs, attendees gain access to a wealth of knowledge that can help them navigate challenging circumstances.”

If anyone is interested in hosting a pre-planning seminar or Death Café in their area, Peace Valley Funeral Home would be happy to help collaborate with individuals or groups to ensure the programs can be offered.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact us to discuss how we can work together to host meaningful events in your community,” says Heck.

“Our dedication to redefining the standard of funeral care goes beyond traditional services; it encompasses an approach that emphasizes community engagement, understanding, and education for preparedness.”

If you would like more information on rograms offered to navigate end of life, please visit the Peace Valley Funeral website at www.peace valleyfuneral.ca., or follow the Peace Valley Funeral Home Facebook and Instagram pages for event updates and announcements.