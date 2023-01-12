They’rrrre back!

Jean Cote Local Actors Having Fun Troupe (LAHF) promotes the murder-mystery dinner-theatre presentation of Secrets, Scandals and Superheroes on March 4 and 11. The LAHF Troupe wowed the crowd at the last dinner-theatre in 2020 when it presented Bumped Off on Bourbon Street. Helene Hausler played the part of Mme Leveau.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The popular murder-mystery dinner-theatre returns to the small community of Jean Cote with a superhero theme.

Secrets, Scandals and Superheroes will be presented by the Local Actors Having Fun (LAHF) Troupe on March 4 and March 11 at the Jean Cote Community Centre.

Guests are invited to get into the spirit of the evening, says Brenda Moore, one of eight characters in the cast.

“We always encourage our guests to join in the fun and come in costume,” Moore says.

“It’s amazing how creative people are.

“We determine the winners of the best- dressed prizes by votes from the audience.

“It’s too hard for us to choose.”

Prizes will be given to the best-dressed woman, best-dressed man and best-dressed couple.

“Besides the play, people in the audience will get a delicious meal catered by people from the Jean Cote area served to your table,” Moore says.

A three-course meal will be served by local students between the four acts.

The play with a Jean Cote flavour was written by Lynn Florence, another one of the local actresses.

“We are a very unique theatre group,” Moore says.

“We don’t pick a play and audition for actors.

“We pick our actors and write a play for them.

“We start with a basic script and each actor is free to develop their own character. All members of the troupe are involved in creating the final draft of the play, decorating, props and general silliness,” Moore says.

“Rehearsals are hilarious and we sometimes have to rein it in for the actual production nights,” Moore says.

Jacquie Melnyk, Alysia Sharpe, Paul Benoit, George Tailleur, Jeremie Turcotte and Norm Duval are other characters in the play directed by Lise Poirier.

Behind the scenes, Charlotte Keally will handle the lights and curtains.

However, LAHF is seeking someone to control the sound.

“We need someone who can attend rehearsals and get to know the play, as sound effects have to be delivered in the right moment,” Moore says.

LAHF started 15 years ago with Florence, Carol Labbe, Becky Sasseville, Christine St. Laurent and Michelle Duval being the driving force of the theatre group.

“Lynn loved drama in school and always wanted to start some live theatre in Jean Cote,” Moore says.

The dinner-theatre is the main fundraiser for the maintenance of the community centre.

Over the years, the dinner-theatre has been popular as the hall is often filled to capacity with 230 diners.

“However, as we had to cancel the event the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, we think people need to know we are back on track for this year’s play,” Moore says.

“Ticket sales have been slow and tickets are still available.”

Tickets are being sold online through Eventbrite.

Selling tickets has always been complicated and one of the harder tasks for the event.

Tickets are available by downloading the Eventbrite app and searching Jean Cote.

Although the base price of tickets is $75 each, a service fee is added for a total price of $80.59.

Tickets are available both nights.

Anyone having trouble buying tickets may contact Moore at (780) 219-1400.

A silent auction will also be back for the second year. Anyone wishing to donate items may phone Keally at (780) 618-8505.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the plays starts at 6 p.m.