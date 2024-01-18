Thieves beware! Someone is watching you!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There are an additional 17 sets of eyes watching for thieves and criminal activity in High Prairie.

Citizens on Patrol has been operating in town the last few weeks, and officially gained society status Dec. 7, 2023, Tammy Kaleta told town council at its meeting Jan. 9 when she appeared as a delegation.

“(We’re the) extra eyes and ears for the RCMP in our community,” said Kaleta, who serves as secretary-treasurer.

“So people know there is someone on the street watching.”

Currently, the group does vehicle patrols although Kaleta said some members prefer not to use their own vehicles for precautionary concerns.

High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Jason Barber is the liaison for Citizens on Patrol and works with the group. S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell promised the RCMP would provide a liaison and came through.

Kaleta added she was pleased the Town of High Prairie peace officers were providing coverage when Citizens on Patrol was not active.

She provided crime statistics from January to September 2023 which told a positive story: break and enters are down 42 per cent, thefts over and above $5,000 are down 36 per cent, and possession of stolen property is down 54 per cent.

However, a slight increase in theft of motor vehicles is up eight per cent.

But, cautioned Kaleta, to take the stats with a grain of salt as many thefts are not being reported. To try to amend the situation, Kaleta asked council to ask citizens to report all thefts in their newsletter.

Kaleta asked council to consider a donation and/or grant of $2,500 to cover expenses.

A Citizens on Patrol community meeting will be held in February, said Kalata.

The provincial Citizens on Patrol program covers all insurance costs, except those related to operations.

Each Citizens on Patrol volunteer has taken training to be a member. If they volunteer a minimum of five hours a month, the training is good in perpetuality.