Third group joins efforts to build outdoor rink

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

First there were two, now there are three!

Efforts to construct an outdoor skating rink in High Prairie ready for next winter continue with a third organization joining the Outdoor Arena Committee and Marigold Enterprises, High Prairie town council heard at its March 28 meeting.

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council has expressed interest in becoming part of the effort.

High Prairie recreation Supt. Ramona Rollins held a meeting with all three groups March 21 in an effort to get them to work together. All agreed, said Rollins, under the condition that the rink be built at Marigold’s lot, or else they are out.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse was pleased Rollins was able to get the groups working together. Stenhouse’s comments were echoed by the rest of council.

Council heard again that the group wants the old Sports Palace boards which will be removed when the new ice pad is installed this spring and summer.

“Because the old arena boards that are being removed from the Sports Palace hold no market value, the boards will be removed by a volunteer group for the outdoor arena, and although this may be more labour intensive than the planned removal plan, Bry Sand (the contractor) is happy to work with the volunteers to assist with removing the boards at no additional cost to the Town,” wrote Rollins in her report.

“The volunteer group will be responsible for moving, storing and reconstructing the boards outdoors.”

Council received Rollins’ report for information.

Marigold first expressed interest at council’s Feb. 3 meeting to construct a rink at its empty lot east of its office. Meetings were held March 7 and March 14 to move the project along with Marigold and the Outdoor Arena Committee involved.

Marigold has plans to build a mini-golf course on site in summer. In winter, the sand will be frozen and flooded to make ice.

“The plan is that they will eventually be able to add a concert pad to the build,” wrote Rollins in a report to council at their March1 4 meeting.

“For containment of balls and pucks, golf ball sized netting will be in place around the rink.”

Marigold has received a grant to develop the site.

“With the grant, we were able to purchase picnic tables, fire pits, lighting, and fencing,” wrote Marigold’s Brogan Severson to town council Feb. 3.

“The proposed outdoor skating rink (24 x 72 feet) would be free to use and open to everyone during regular business hours.”

Marigold is covering all costs including insurance.

“The only ask that the group has from the Town is for the flood water to be supplied at no charge by way of the fire hydrant adjacent to the site,” wrote Rollins.

“The outdoor rink and the mini golf course will be free for everybody to use with occasional charges for birthday parties if anyone is to book one,” she adds.