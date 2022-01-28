This is January? January 27, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Unusually warm weather mixed with rain caused a melt in the South Peace region last weekend. A truck splashes through several large puddles in High Prairie at the Tomato Boy intersection Jan. 23. Days before, snow and ice was the predominent feature all aorudn town. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You COP arrives in Smoky River region Man allegedly points firearm at 2 victims East Prairie Metis Settlement awarded money to upgrade community centre Notes from the Legislature