Thousands attend fabulous show

About 150 vendors packed the High Prairie Sports Palace, curling rink and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre April 15-16 at the 20th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show. Attendance over the two days was more than 4,500 says Darrell Basarab, longtime chairman of the show organized by High Prairie Fish and Game Association. The event has sold out the last seven years. This year’s show featured about 50 vendors in the gun room in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, about 60 in the Artisans’ Market in the curling rink and the causeway and about 40 in the Sports Palace. Basarab believes attendance was up because more people were less reluctant to the negative impacts of COVID-19 than they were at last year’s show, plus the stronger economy. Of note, the 50/50 draw hit a record $10,000 on the first day with $5,000 for the winner.

