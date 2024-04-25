The Peace River Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Trade Show at the Baytex Energy Centre April 12-13. Many businesses and community organizations took advantage of the people attending the show by purchasing booths to promote their products and/or services.
Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.
Thousands attend Peace River Spring Trade Show
The Peace River Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Trade Show at the Baytex Energy Centre April 12-13. Many businesses and community organizations took advantage of the people attending the show by purchasing booths to promote their products and/or services.