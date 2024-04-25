Thousands attend Peace River Spring Trade Show

The Peace River Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Trade Show at the Baytex Energy Centre April 12-13. Many businesses and community organizations took advantage of the people attending the show by purchasing booths to promote their products and/or services.
Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.

NORTHERN LAKES COLLEGE
SWEETPEA’S LADIES BONTIQUE
SIMONEAU HONEY BUZZINESS
TOWN OF PEACE RIVER FIRE DEPARTMENT & FRIENDS
DONNELLY G.P. VANIER SCHOOL
COUNTY OF NORTHERN LIGHTS
PEACE RIVER MLA DAN WILLIAMS (R)
TIM HORTONS
PEACE RIVER & DISTRICT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
SUPERDIPS AND RUBS
GIRL GUIDES
JACKKNIFE CREEK LAND AND CATTLE
PALATE POPPERS INC.
CONNECTING CARE
COUNTRY CORNER FURNITURE IN GRIMSHAW
PRAMP
NORTHERN SUNRISE COUNTY
PEACE RIVER ROTARACT CLUB
Entertainment was also provided including Scottish dancing. Beau Butte, 4, danced up a storm to the delight of the audience.

