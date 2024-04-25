Thousands attend Peace River Spring Trade Show

The Peace River Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Trade Show at the Baytex Energy Centre April 12-13. Many businesses and community organizations took advantage of the people attending the show by purchasing booths to promote their products and/or services.

Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.

NORTHERN LAKES COLLEGE

SWEETPEA’S LADIES BONTIQUE

SIMONEAU HONEY BUZZINESS

TOWN OF PEACE RIVER FIRE DEPARTMENT & FRIENDS

DONNELLY G.P. VANIER SCHOOL

COUNTY OF NORTHERN LIGHTS

PEACE RIVER MLA DAN WILLIAMS (R)

TIM HORTONS

PEACE RIVER & DISTRICT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

SUPERDIPS AND RUBS

GIRL GUIDES

JACKKNIFE CREEK LAND AND CATTLE

PALATE POPPERS INC.

CONNECTING CARE

COUNTRY CORNER FURNITURE IN GRIMSHAW

PRAMP

NORTHERN SUNRISE COUNTY

PEACE RIVER ROTARACT CLUB