Thousands attend PR Trade Show

Peace River Rotaract was one of several dozen displays at the Peace River Spring Trade Show April 8-9 at the Baytex Energy Centre. Lisa Armstrong, left, and Rylee Armstrong promoted several programs. Photo courtesy of Photos by Lori. Please see more photos in the April 27 edition.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Spring Trade Show was another big hit after being cancelled the last two years by COVID-19 restrictions.

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce president Peter Herritt says about 2,300 people attended the event April 8-9 at the Baytex Energy Centre, about the same number in 2019.

“There was a joyful energy, everyone had smiles on their faces and the aisle were filled with laughter and conversation,” Herritt says.

“Welcome Back” was the theme for the show that featured 82 main business vendors and 15 home-based businesses.

“Exhibitors said that people asked them questions and had conversations about the products or services,” Herritt says.

“They had honest interest, which resulted in sales.”

Many exhibitors have also committed to the 2023 trade show, he says.

Visitors were also excited to see the trade show return.

“They said ‘it is so nice to see you’ and there was excitement in their eyes,” Herritt says.

Organizers thank all those who supported the trade show.

South Peace News will feature two pages of photos of the trade show in the April 27 edition.