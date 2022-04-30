Thunderbirds rock! April 30, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie School Division Hand Games Tournament was held April 21 at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. Above, members of the High Prairie Elementary School Thunderbirds dance to the beat of the drums. Left-right are Marlyse Maukuna, Sloan Chapman, Sophie Delorme and Raeanne Sander-Ferguson. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You AB Rural Health Week proclaimed Ecole des Quatre-Vents celebrating SplashFest coming to HP in August 55+ Games gets helping hand