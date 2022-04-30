Thunderbirds rock!

· by · 0
The High Prairie School Division Hand Games Tournament was held April 21 at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. Above, members of the High Prairie Elementary School Thunderbirds dance to the beat of the drums. Left-right are Marlyse Maukuna, Sloan Chapman, Sophie Delorme and Raeanne Sander-Ferguson.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment