Tickets, ticket, tickets

The Town of High Prairie has released numbers indicating the number of tickets and fines collected in 2021.

In his report to council at the Jan. 11 meeting, senior peace officer Alan Bloom reported the Town collected $44,382 in provincial fines from 239 tickets and $10,988 in municipal fines from 201 tickets. The provincial fine revenue is the Town’s share of the ticket; revenues from tickets are split.

As well, 385 dog licence renewal notices were sent to residents.