Two new restaurants are scheduled to open in High Prairie in the coming months. Construction of Tim Hortons is near completion. Located on Highway 2 at East Gate development, Tim Hortons is scheduled to open in mid-October. For many local residents, it’s been a long time coming. On the west side of town, on Highway 2, construction started in late August for Dairy Queen restaurant with a gas bar and convenience store.

