Time needed to review file

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie boy charged for his part in allegedly burning a bulldozer at Peavine Metis Settlement will have to wait a bit longer to find out his fate.



The boy’s matter was spoken to in High Prairie youth court Nov. 23. He faces a single count of arson in the case.



The boy’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, asked court for more time to review the file. Judge D.R. Shynkar granted the request and gave Renzini until Dec. 14 to enter a plea.



It was the boy’s third appearance in youth court on the charge. He did not appear each time but had counsel represent him. His name cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



The charge arose Aug. 24 after the bulldozer was torched. An adult male, Brett Blackhurst, 23, is also charged with arson. He is also from High Prairie and will appear in court Dec. 7 to enter a plea. During an appearance Nov. 16, Blackhurst’s lawyer also needed more time to review the file.



“High Prairie RCMP attended and efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Later, the High Prairie Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.



Damage was estimated at $500,000.