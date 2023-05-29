Time to get tough on criminals, says MP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen would like to see the federal government do more for victims of crime.

“It is well reported that violent crime across Canada has drastically gone up 32 per cent over the past eight years,” says Viersen in a May 18 news release.

“Violent crime in cities makes the headlines. However, similar increases of crime in rural communities often go under-reported.”

Viersen adds being a victim of any type of crime in rural areas can have harmful impacts on the victim’s psychological, mental and physical health.

“The perpetrators committing these crimes make up a small portion of the population, but because of the Liberal government’s catch-and-release bail policies in Bill C-75, these repeat offenders are continually released back onto the street with no accountability. Recently, Barrhead RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Bob Dodds shared the challenges they face with local repeat offenders and the need to fix the bail system.”

He adds laws need to change and confidence restored in the rule of law to encourage all crimes to be reported.

“A Conservative government will bring home safe communities with a focus on jail, not bail, for repeat violent offenders, ending the catch-and-release approach, banning taxpayer-funded hard drugs, and funding treatment and recover programs,” says Viersen.

“To victims of crime, know that we stand with you and will always put your rights and safety first.”