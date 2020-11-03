Time to get tough with AHS, Quartly says

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council may be about to get tough with Alberta Health Service regarding the helipad.



“It’s on life support,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk during his report at council’s meeting Oct. 27. “It is not looking good.”



The local hospital does not have a helipad on site. Instead, patients are sent by ambulance to and from the hospital to the airport six km south of town. Local councils and the High Prairie Community Health Foundation have lobbied the provincial government for the facility for years but with no success.



Panasiuk said the word from AHS was they did not want the helipad on site because they would have to maintain it.



“It’s not looking very promising,” he said again, adding AHS was pleased with the way service was provided.



It brought a quick response from Councillor Arlen Quartly, who serves on the airport committee.



“The system we have is working so good,” he said. “There is no charge for AHS to use the airport.



“Maybe we have to start charging,” he said. “Recover some expenses.”



“Why not?” agreed Councillor Michael Long.



“We’ve made it too smooth and too easy,” added Quartly.



Council did not make any motions regarding Quartly’s suggestion but it’s likely the suggestion will be brought forward at future meetings.



Any decision regarding fees must be discussed with Big Lakes County, who operates the airport with the Town through an airport committee.