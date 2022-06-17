Time to hit the books!

The High Prairie Municipal Library is hosting the summer reading program this summer. Registration is now being accepted [June 13-17] from 3-5:30 p.m. with a cost of only $5 all summer. Kennedi Strebchuk is the summer reading program co-ordinator this year and invites parents to register children for a summer fun of learning and games.

