Time to hit the books! June 17, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Municipal Library is hosting the summer reading program this summer. Registration is now being accepted [June 13-17] from 3-5:30 p.m. with a cost of only $5 all summer. Kennedi Strebchuk is the summer reading program co-ordinator this year and invites parents to register children for a summer fun of learning and games.