Today in High Prairie: April 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 1, 2022

April Fool’s Day! Beware of pranksters!

Kinuso Logger’s Bonspiel.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Movie Time: Pete Rabbit 2.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 1, 2022

1578 – William Harvey, Found blood circulation

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German chancellor

1875 – Edgar Wallace, Creator of King Kong

1883 – Lon Chaney, “Man of a 1000 faces” actor

1930 – Grace Lee Whitney, Star Trek actress

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, Singin’ in the Rain actress

1932 – Gordon Jump, WKRP actor

1933 – Stan Weston, Had concept for G.I. Joe

1942 – Phil Margo, Lion Sleeps Tonight singer

1944 – Rusty Staub, Montreal Expo

1946 – John Barbata, Turtles drummer

1952 – Annette O’Toole, Superman III actress

1953 – Barry Sonnenfeld, Men in Black director

1954 – Jeff Porcaro, Toto drummer/percussionist

1961 – Mark White, ABC guitarist

1969 – Traci Lin-Tavi, Ryan’s Hope actress

1980 – Randy Orton, American pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – April 1, 2022

April 1, 1956: All Indian Schools in Canada become the property of the Department of Indian Affairs.

April 1, 1970: Alberta increases its minimum wage to $1.40 per hour from $1.25 per hour for employees 18 years of age and over.

April 1, 1971: Alvin Bromling is appointed High Prairie and area field staff person for the Company of Young Canadians.

April 1, 1971: Norman Dale Johnson, formerly of High Prairie, dies in a Calgary hospital from injuries suffered in an auto accident.

April 1, 1972: A horned Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie wins Reserve Senior Champion at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 1, 1973: The visiting Westlock Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 3-2 in the first game of their Intermediate Provincial B series.

April 1, 1973: Fred McQuaig’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

April 1, 1973: The Grouard Northern Lites win the Native Provincial title in Edmonton. They defeat Standoff 10-0, Blackfoot 7-0, Gleichen 3-2 in overtime and the Edmonton Native Sons 8-1 in the final. Brian Calahasen is named Best Goaltender and Randy Gauthier Best Defenceman.

April 1, 1975: Leonard and Celia Lind take over management of Denny’s Drive-Inn.

April 1, 1976: Weather forecasts are reported in the Metric System for the first time.

April 1, 1976: A hardtop covering for the High Prairie Airport goes to tender.

April 1, 1978: The Alberta government takes over operating Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

April 1, 1979: Gary Ruecker’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

April 1, 1982: Marcel Ouellet decides to re-open the Park Theatre after a five-month closure, not to make money but to meet expenses.

April 1, 1983: The High Prairie Hospital begins charging patients for slings, splints and meals.

April 1, 1984: The Alberta Sport Council is created to promote and develop amateur sport in the province.

April 1, 1984: Jim Uhl’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

April 1, 1985: Marian Porisky and Debbie Jones are honoured by High Prairie Ringette for their work during the season.

April 1, 1987: Tony and Shirley Matula take over as the new managers at High Prairie Turbo.

April 1, 1988: A leaner Kapown Centre reopens in Grouard after closing the previous Nov. 6 due to lack of finances.

April 1, 1989: Fred Korol Auto Centre moves to Polar Industrial and Automotive.

April 1, 1990: Provost defeats host High Prairie 10-7 in the final game at the Alberta Bantam B Provincials.

April 1, 1992: Peavine Lumber Co. begins operations under the management of Arnold Gauchier.

April 1, 1992: Faust singer Harry Davies and his band The Quicksilver Express, record their first album at Sunshine recordings in Winnipeg.

April 1, 1995: The High Prairie Agricultural Society celebrates the official opening of the $1 million Agriplex.

April 1, 1996: High Prairie Pharmacy changes its name to The Medicine Shoppe after Dave Heggie sells to Vien Truong.

April 1, 1997: AVC becomes a board-governed college.

April 1, 2001: Ken Melnyk begins his duties as High Prairie’s new fire chief.

April 1, 2001: Figure skaters Devyn Jones, Erin Archibald and Lacey Monteith all win medals at the Rocky Mountain Invitational at Hinton.

April 1, 2003: Carey Unsworth purchases Dads ‘n’ Lads.

April 1, 2003: South Peace News publishes three phony stories on the front page for its April Fool’s Day issue. A dam at the Narrows, the installation of cameras to catch litterbugs at the post office and a plan to ban gambling and drinking in High Prairie are all published.

April 1, 2004: Former M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson is appointed to the Northern Alberta Development Council.

April 1, 2004: The month begins with thousands of geese using the High Prairie Airport strip as a resting place and causing a safety hazard. Propane cannons are used to scare the geese away.

April 1, 2005: Anadarko closes its High Prairie office.

April 1, 2008: The hometown Spirit River Rangers whip the Lakeland Eagles 9-2 to win the NPHL Campbell Cup in six games.

April 1, 2009: Alberta Health Services goes smoke-free on all its properties in the Peace Country region.

April 1, 2009: New weight training equipment costing $20,000 arrives at E.W. Pratt High School. Money raised to buy the equipment was raised by the school council.

April 1, 2010: St. Andrew’s School donates $1,257.38 to Father Tony Chakkungal’s orphanage in India during a special Mass at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

April 1, 2010: The High Prairie and District Food Bank holds an open house to celebrate its new premises in the old bus depot building. Their first day of operation in the new building was March 3.

April 1, 2015: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce asks that welcome signs be posted to welcome motorists to the community. Some signs would direct shoppers to the downtown core.

April 1, 2018: The Whitefish Lake Lakers win the Ladies title, the Whitefish Lake Oilers the Men’s title, and the Sucker Creek Capitals the Legends title, at the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie.

April 1, 2019: A 14-year-old teenager is ordered to complete 10 hours of community service work after pleading guilty assaulting a YAC employee.

This Day in World History – April 1, 2022

1748 – Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

1778 – New Orleans businessman Oliver Pollock creates the “$” symbol.

1792 – Gronings feminist Etta Palm demands woman’s right to divorce.

1853 – Cincinnati is first US city to employ fulltime professional firefighters.

1867 – Singapore become British crown colony.

1873 – White Star steamship Atlantic sinks off Nova Scotia, 547 die.

1876 – First official NL baseball game: Boston 6, Philadelphia 5.

1889 – First dishwashing machine marketed in Chicago.

1891 – London-Paris telephone connection opens.

1891 – The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago.

1905 – SOS is first adopted as a Morse distress signal.

1910 – Dumitru Dan [Romania] completes a 100,000-km walk.

1924 – Hitler sentenced to five years labour for “Beer Hall Putsch.”

1924 – The Royal Canadian Air Force is formed.

1927 – First automatic record changer introduced.

1929 – Louie Marx introduces Yo-Yo toy.

1931 – Jackie Mitchell became the first female in pro baseball.

1934 – Bonnie & Clyde kill two police officers.

1938 – Nescafé introduces their flagship brand in Switzerland.

1941 – Nazis forbid Jews access to cafés.

1945 – US ground forces invade Okinawa during World War II.

1946 – Tsunamis generated by quake in Aleutian Trench strike Hawaii.

1952 – Big Bang theory proposed by Alpher, Bethe & Gamow.

1954 – Earthquake/tsunami ravage Aleutians, 200 killed.

1957 – World’s biggest glass oven used.

1960 – US census: resident population 179,245,000.

1960 – First weather satellite launched [TIROS 1].

1970 – John Lennon & Yoko Ono release hoax they are having dual sex change.

1973 – John Lennon & Yoko Ono form new country with no laws called Nutopia.

1976 – Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer.

1979 – Iran proclaimed an Islamic Republic following fall of Shah.

1980 – Wayne Gretzky breaks Bobby Orr’s record with 103rd assist.

1981 – Daylight saving time is introduced in the USSR.

1982 – US formally transfers Canal Zone to Panama.

1990 – Now illegal in Salem, Oregon to be within 2 feet of nude dancers.

1991 – Warsaw Pact officially dissolves.

1992 – NHL players begin 1st strike in 75-year history.

1992 – World’s seven wealthiest nations agree on $24B aid for former USSR.

1997 – Gordie Howe, 69, begins playing AHL game with Syracuse Crunch.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory.

2001 – Netherlands is first country in world to make same-sex marriage legal.

2002 – Netherlands legalizes euthanasia, is first nation in world to do so.

2004 – Google introduces Gmail.

2013 – The world’s first smelling TV screen is unveiled in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Freedom is a key aspect of life today. You might find your brain wants to break free and pursue more independent ways of thinking. Do not worry if such ways of thinking lead you into unknown territory. This is a sign this is probably where you need to be. Your witty banter could take a sudden twist that surprises both you and the people you are talking to!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People are apt to be as stubborn as you in their thinking today. This could be a recipe for disaster if you are not careful. Open the floodgates a bit wider and take in more of the opinions of others. Do not automatically assume other people have to conform to your viewpoint to resolve an issue. More than likely, there needs to be some give and take from all involved!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could find yourself staring at a stranger for just one extra second as you pass on the street today. Your tendency toward the new and bizarre is stronger than usual, and you are being pulled into different mental directions. Go ahead and introduce yourself to that stranger. Perhaps he or she will become a business partner or new best friend. You never know until you ask!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – As you work slowly and steadily toward your goals, realize there are apt to be unexpected obstacles along the way. You can not possibly plan for everything, so do not get discouraged today when some crazy variable pops out of nowhere. Your mental process may be thrown for a loop, and you might find you go into a frenzy. There is a valuable lesson to be learned here – patience!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is generally quite clear you are not afraid to tell people what you think. Maybe it is time to be more expressive about how you feel. It could be your mental process is a bit off today, jolted by an unexpected situation or person. Make sure you incorporate some of your instincts and emotions into your reaction to the situation. Do not rely on your brain alone to have all the answers!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today could be filled with unexpected twists, turns, and bends in the road you may not be prepared for. Apparently, someone forgot to install the sign that warns of sharp curves ahead. Be on the lookout for unexpected forks in the road. When you get to them, take them, to coin a phrase. Your brain could receive a jolt from an outside source that reminds you to keep things real!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could be thinking some bizarre thoughts today. They might lead you in a direction that does not quite pertain to your current situation. Do not be afraid to explore these strange realms, because they could give you some important insight you would not have realized otherwise. Wisdom can be found in the unlikeliest of places, so do not discount something because it seems a bit off the wall at first!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your thinking is solid and clear today, but other people could challenge your mental power. Do not let others put seeds of doubt in your head about the way you approach a problem. Keep your mind open to alternative solutions, but do not beat yourself up for your current mental track. You might need to modify your strategy, but do not sacrifice your principles or values!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could get the feeling something is wrong today when it is not. It is probably just your perspective that needs some adjusting. Pull out your binoculars and focus a bit more so you can stand back yet have the power to examine the details closely. Do not automatically assume there is a clear distinction between right and wrong. There are likely a great many shades of gray, too!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your sensitive nature is likely to pick up a disturbance in your thinking today. Suddenly, a blast of unexpected information could come your way and throw a monkey wrench in your mental process. Try not to get thrown off balance by the sudden jolt. You will find you can incorporate some of this new knowledge in a way that gives you a greater advantage!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might experience some mental distractions that pull you in different directions today. There could be a stubborn internal/external battle brewing. Realize that being in the middle is to your advantage. Look at the situation as a way to learn something about yourself and others. Understanding your opposition’s viewpoint will help you. Incorporate the old and the new into your way of thinking!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It could be difficult for you to think straight today. Your brain is probably working in short, erratic bursts that keep you guessing about which way to proceed. Avoid confusion during the day by periodically centering and separating yourself and your feelings from the drama around you. Do not pretend you understand something if you do not. If a situation does not make sense, go ahead and question it!